Muskies hope to rebound in Week 5, sour Cedar Falls' homecoming

A week before Muscatine High School gets to celebrate its homecoming, the Muskie football team will try and spoil another.

The Muskies are on the road in Week 5 of the prep football season, taking on Cedar Falls for the Tigers' homecoming at the UNI-Dome on Friday night.

Last Friday, the Muskies' reward after getting their first win was to take on 5A's top-ranked team, Pleasant Valley.

"They were really physical and got off the ball really fast," said senior center Kameron Evans. "We're using it, we got see how the No. 1 team in the state plays and building off of that.

"We just want to improve more every day."

After missing most of his junior season, Evans isn't taking anything for granted this year.

"(Last season) showed me how easily it can be taken away from you," he said. "I only got to play a couple games, so I really spent a lot of time this offseason trying to get ready to play this year."

The Spartans held Muscatine (1-3) to 169 yards of total offense last week. It didn't help the Muskies' cause that junior running back Ty Cozad was knocked out at the midway point after he went for a school-record 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Week 3's 37-34 win over Bettendorf.

"Credit to PV, they were a challenge. That might be the best PV team I've seen." said Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins. "They're talented. That defense is great and they can do so many more things offensively. They play football the right way.

"We knew it was going to be a tough task. But we were rolling after Bettendorf, so we feel like it might have been our first step backward this season."

In Cozad's place, junior running back/linebacker Lincoln Brookhart scored a Muskie touchdown and went for 34 yards on a dozen carries.

"Lincoln stepped in and did some great things," said the Muskies head coach.

Cozad took 14 carries for 69 yards before exiting, putting him seven yards shy of 800 for the season and supplying the Muskies with seven touchdowns to pace the team.

"It was nice to get that last one (against PV) for the team," Brookhart said. "I didn't know how much I would play coming into the season. But I came in at linebacker and made some tackles and showed I could play.

"(PV) was tough, but it was good to see how you stand up against the best. It was eye-opening."

Aside from Cozad's emergence as one of Class 5A most productive ball-carries, Muscatine has gotten consistently good play from its special teams through its 1-3 start and even going back to 2021.

Junior kicker Jackson Othmer is 2 for 3 on the season with made field goals of 33 and 29, the latter coming last Friday. He's also 7 of 8 on point after attempts and had 13 kickoffs that have resulted in three touchbacks.

"It makes a difference when you have someone who can force the other team into taking touchbacks," Hawkins said.

In the return game, senior Brayden Lane has taken a dozen kick returns 308 yards for a better than 25-yard average. He's also taken three punt returns an average of 10 yards.

Entering Friday's game, Cedar Falls (2-2) hasn't proven to be as effective offensively as it was in 2021, when the team went for over 1,500 yards passing and over 1,600 yards rushing.

The Tigers have thrown as many touchdowns (two) as interceptions this season but have their own workhorse running back in Drake Gelhaus. The junior has 413 yards for the season on 78 carries with four touchdowns.

"Cedar Falls is another pretty talented team," said Hawkins. "The kids are excited to get up there and play in the dome. Hopefully it isn't a distraction once the game starts.

"We have guys that have kept competing. We can't be intimidated. We tell them all the time that they're going to face challenges in life all the time. You do the best you can and learn from everything you can."