Muskies' momentum going in positive direction

If Week 2 is any indication, the Muscatine High School football team is going in the right direction.

Though the Muskies fell behind early in a 42-21 loss at Iowa City West, they kept battling.

In the Muskies’ eight losses last season and season-opening loss to Linn-Mar, the games followed a frustratingly similar trend: Muscatine stayed within striking distance for a half or three quarters but then one play went wrong and things snowballed.

Against the Trojans, MHS fell behind 28-0 with three minutes left in the second quarter but got an 89-yard scoring run from Ty Cozad for its first score. The Muskies and Trojans scored 14 points each from that point on.

"We learned that we're in the game no matter what the score is at halftime," said senior wide receiver/defensive back Brayden Lane, who had three kick returns for 108 yards against Iowa City West. "Especially seeing the improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, we just feel like we're going to keep building on that."

Though head coach D.J. Hawkins isn’t big on moral victories, the second half was a huge accomplishment for a squad that has worn down as games went on as the Muskies count on several key players to go both ways.

"We had every reason to quit and didn't," Hawkins said. "We battled all the way to end. Some light bulbs came on. We competed. There was a huge jump from the first week. They showed determination to turn this thing around.

"On Monday, I showed them eight clips on film and said if any combination of those eight clips change, who knows how different the outcome could have been?"

Even in the Muskies’ lone win in 2021, Davenport West won the second half, 10-7, though it wasn’t enough to overcome a 14-8 halftime lead for MHS.

Cozad, a junior, was responsible all three Muskie scores last week. He went for 239 yards on 31 carries after going for just over 100 in Week 1, leaving him 163 yards shy of 1,000 for his career and placing him in the top three in 5A for the season.

Rushing for over 260 yards as a team was a positive sign for not only Cozad but those up front responsible for clearing lanes for him to run.

"The O-line was happy with the rushing output," senior offensive/defensive lineman Zach Stoltzfus said. "It felt great watching Ty score all those touchdowns, and we came back this week looking to work hard and get better.

"We go 100% in practice. We don't want to hurt each other. We rotate guys in and out and use as many as possible, given our lower numbers. We're here to win this week. We not here to mess around. We want to win. We need to go out there and hit them first, not sit back and take it."

The running game was far from the only area of improvement.

Junior quarterback Sawyer Zeck made his first varsity start in place of senior Landon Battey, who left the opener and wasn’t cleared for last Friday’s contest.

Zeck was 0-for-1 with an interception against Linn-Mar but was 2 of 5 for 40 yards with no turnovers in Week 2. Battey continues to make progress, but his status for Week 3 is still uncertain.

"Ty's touchdowns, the kickoff returns, the offense and defense, there were all sorts of plays," Lane said. "Our team knows if we put all the pieces together, we can win.

"We hurt ourselves more than we've let the other team beat us. So if we can clean up those mistakes, things will change. We showed it's possible."

The Trojans countered with standout sophomore Jack Wallace. He threw for two touchdowns but was held to under 45% passing (11 of 25) and 153 yards. Iowa City West did, however, did get three rushing touchdowns and an 89-yard punt return by Christian Janis, the longest punt return in school history.

Regardless, the Muskies must now turn their attention to Bettendorf, which is also 0-2 and desperately seeking to get on the winning track.

A traditional area power, the Bulldogs are in the unfamiliar territory of being winless through the first two weeks for the second season in a row.

When the Muskies went to Bettendorf in 2021, the Bulldogs’ 20-point second quarter opened the game up in favor of the home side. Outside of that, the sides went scoreless in the first and each side scored in the third, with that frame going 7-6 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Like the Muskies, the Bulldogs have gone against two high quality opponents in Class 5A No. 10 Urbandale and sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy, two teams that combined to outscored Bettendorf 61-14 (Muscatine’s point differential is minus-62.).

The Bulldogs’ offense has struggled in 2022 with barely over 300 total yards for the season. Quarterback Charlie Zimmerman has completed 15 of 33 passes with one score against four interceptions while seniors Isaiah Martinez and Elijah Mendoza lead the running and receiving corps, though neither has gained over 100 total this season.

The Muskies know, however, that they’re in no position to look past anyone, especially one like Bettendorf that is typically one of the area’s best, most physical squads.

"We're still missing some assignments, but there's more confidence," Hawkins said. "We're playing faster. We got down but bounced back. The whole sideline attitude changed with Ty's run.

"But we also know Bettendorf will be a well-coached, big, physical team. They're going to come here looking for a battle. I'm sure they've had a challenging week of practice like we have had."