Muskies respond to losing skid with 'best week of practice'

Muscatine High School football coach D.J. Hawkins has been pleasantly surprised by his team’s response to last Friday's loss to Cedar Falls inside the UNI Dome.

After beating Bettendorf in Week 3 and losing to top-ranked Pleasant Valley, the Muskies had high hopes against Cedar Falls. It came home with a 35-0 loss.

"I was confident going up (to Cedar Falls)," Hawkins said. "We're disappointed in our performance up there. So we were worried coming into this week."

"We're angry after last week," senior quarterback Landon Battey said. "We've had the best week of practice I think we've ever had. Homecoming is usually the biggest night, so we're hoping for a big crowd and great environment."

The Muskies (1-4) play host to Class 5A Group 3 opponent Dubuque Hempstead (0-5) at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday night.

"Hempstead probably feels like they should have beaten (Davenport) West last week," Hawkins said of the Mustangs' 14-7 loss in Davenport. "They've played a tough schedule. I've told the boys, they're 0-5, but they're coming down here hungry.

"But we came out on Monday glad to be back home for the week, it feels like forever since we've been here. Guys came dialed in on Monday, this has been our best week of practice by far."

A homecoming win would be sweet for Muscatine, to be sure, but MHS also knows — after waiting until Week 9 of 2021 for win No. 1 — that sometimes the most dangerous team is a desperate team.

And Hempstead will be just that in looking for its first win of the season.

The new campaign has been a stark contrast from last year, when the Mustangs went 4-5 and beat Muscatine in Dubuque, 55-14.

Since breaking the single-game school rushing mark in Week 3 with 271 rushing yards, the Muskies haven't gotten junior running back Ty Cozad over 100 in either game. However, he missed more than half of the game against PV.

With Cozad's effectiveness (895 rushing yards for the year and seven touchdowns) combined with a concussion that knocked Battey out for nearly two full games, the passing offense is still progressing with Battey at the helm.

"It was hard to come back," the senior signal-caller said. "I couldn't do anything for two full weeks, so I got out of shape added to everything on top of it. It was tough.

"It definitely made me miss being out here. Especially with it being my senior year."

Muscatine is averaging double-digit yardage on completed passes with five players recording a reception.

And despite what the scoreboard said, Hawkins is increasingly confident in his defense.

"(The Mustangs) have a dangerous quarterback (Joe Helminiak) and some big boys up front," Hawkins said. "But we're excited to get a shot at them. We're going to get their best shot. They just lost a heartbreaker.

"This is one that they think they can get."

Hempstead poses an offense that has been produced yards, just not wins. The Mustangs have been prone to turnovers, with a dozen through five games.

Helminiak and running back Quinn Breitbach have combined for over 350 rushing yards, but have been held out of the end zone. Helminiak has over 640 yards through the air, but three scores against eight interceptions. Justin Potts is Helminiak's favorite target with 13 catches, 232 yards and two scores.

"We're coming back to get revenge from last year," senior Matt Keener said. "This week, the D-line has been way better than last week. They're getting off the ball quicker. When they play good, it makes it easier for us (linebackers).

"The intensity has been here all week and we're hoping to carry it over into Friday night. (Hempstead is) going to try and come in here and give it their all, and we're going to try and take that away from them."