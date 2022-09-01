Muskies seek bounce back after Week 1 loss

Despite a 41-0 loss in Week 1, the Muscatine High School football team is entering Week 2's game at Iowa City West with renewed focus.

And it stands to be tested, as both the Muskies and Trojans enter their second games looking for win No. 1.

Last week, IC West fell in a road contest to Class 5A seventh-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 28-19.

Despite the loss, the Trojans displayed some explosive playmaking of the king which paved the way for Linn-Mar to separate from Muscatine in Week 1.

Sophomore quarterback Jack Wallace went 14 of 22 for 239 yards and three touchdowns against no turnovers. All three passing scores went to senior Christian Janis, who ended with six catches and 170 yards.

"Iowa City West is always tough," Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said. "I know a lot of the guys on their staff. Their quarterback had a really great offseason and looks better than he did last year and they have a bunch of receivers. (Wallace) is big and he's a heck of a runner, too."

In Week 1, the Muskies surrendered almost 300 air yards to the Linn-Mar duo of signal-callers, Austin Waller and Abe Behning.

Considering the score, Muscatine did defend the run fairly well against the Lions, who went for 94 yards on 25 carries (an average of less than four yards per carry), though three were taken over the goal line for short-yardage scores.

"There were some bright spots," said MHS head coach D.J. Hawkins. "In our coaches meeting, we saw some good things. We wanted to stop the run and we did a decent job of that, for the most part.

"But the number of self-inflicted mistakes was a little bit of a shocker. We knew we did a lot of things wrong, but there was some confusion. And a lot of penalties."

In the 42-7 win for IC West over Muscatine last season, Wallace had just five incompletions on 16 attempts for 151 yards, which roughly equaled the total offensive output by MHS in the contest.

"I think our pass rush is much better this year," said Muscatine senior offensive/defensive lineman Zander Dayton. "And we learned a lot from last week. Our D-tackles can secure the run and I think our pass rushers are getting better."

However, Hawkins and the Muskies won’t have to worry about running back Mason Applegate.

As a senior in 2021, Applegate sliced the MHS defense to the tune of 200 yards on 11 carries and reached the end zone four times.

Like Week 1’s loss to Linn-Mar, Muscatine held tough through more than a quarter in that matchup, as IC West led 3-0 into the second before taking a 22-0 lead into halftime.

"We're trying to keep our intensity high," Dayton said. "As a senior, I want us to maintain our energy level and keep everyone's hopes up.

"Most of our players go both ways, so we need to keep our cardio up and go as hard as we can."

The Muskies did find some success in the return game against West last season, however, as Brayden Lane had two returns for 112 yards. The senior turned three kick returns into 54 yards against Linn-Mar while senior Paul Henry returned four kicks for 66 yards.

Junior Ty Cozad was a bright spot for Muscatine offensively in week one, going over 100 yards on 16 carries, though Linn-Mar accumulated seven tackles for loss plus an interception on the Muskies’ only pass attempt.

"We just have to find a way to bounce back," said junior two-way lineman Evan Franke. "There were missed assignments on the offensive line and some corrections to make. Our first couple drives were better than most of last year, so we're finding things that we're doing better. We just have to play more disciplined.

"Defensively, I think we're as good or better than we have been the past couple of years. But we need to buckle down and limit those big plays."

Lane recorded seven carries against the Lions and went for 37 yards, though the yards were hard to come by.

"Offensively, about 40% of our snaps (in Week 1) went for no or negative yards," Hawkins said. "It was close for the first quarter and a half (Linn-Mar led just 3-0 with six minutes left in the second quarter), so we were doing some good things. But we just let up and things snowballed.

"We talked a lot about that in practice. Nobody is going to play a perfect game. The long touchdowns given up were on us. But we need to be able to learn from it and move on in order to avoid giving up the next big play. Instead, we let it get to us. It puts doubt in their heads."

At the quarterback position for Muscatine, junior Sawyer Zeck stands to make his first varsity start as senior Landon Battey isn't expected to be back after leaving Week 1 with a head injury.

"We weren't anticipating having to go to Sawyer in Week 1," Hawkins said. "But he's got some varsity snaps under his belt now and has had the full week to prepare.

"He's going to be more confident in what he can do and hopefully do the job for us until Landon is back."