Muskies still riding homecoming high, but ready for Rams

While record-setting running back Ty Cozad has put up stats that jump off the page, it's been made possible by the offensive and defensive fronts of the Muscatine High School football team.

Cozad ran for 454 yards to beat his own single-game rushing record in Muscatine's 42-31 win over Dubuque Hempstead last Friday. He also set new records in rushing touchdowns (five) and longest touchdown run (98 yards).

Muscatine's defense had a direct hand in setting up the 98-yarder, Cozad's final score of the night, with three minutes left before the final whistle.

"Last week was one of our best weeks of practice, and it showed in the game," head coach D.J. Hawkins said. "Especially with us having to deal with some distractions with homecoming, it was a huge confidence booster.

"There was a great crowd. It was just a great night for the community."

Hempstead owned the third quarter in an ill-fated comeback bid. The Mustangs scored and promptly recovered an onside kick to keep possession. As a result, Cozad had under 20 yards toward his total in the third frame.

"I don't know if we got complacent or what (in the second half)," Hawkins said. "Finding a way to put teams away has been a big emphasis for us. We've won three games in two years. We're still learning how to win and make the winning plays."

But the defense held when it had to.

"We just need to keep doing our jobs on defense," said senior linebacker Gavin Brookhart, who played every snap on both sides of the ball in the Week 6 win. "That goal line stand was great. We need to have that same mentality on every single play."

The Muskie (2-4) defense put the game on ice when senior Diamond Krayee intercepted a Hempstead pass in the end zone with just over a minute left. Senior Kameron Evans and sophomore Chale Lewis, among others, also came up with big stops.

"I just remember the ball being in the air, and I went for it and came down with it," Krayee said. "It meant a lot to be able to make a play like that for my teammates. It was an unbelievable game.

"Every guy on our team has come to practice looking to contribute. There's good energy."

It's been a stark difference from the one-win season of 2021.

"In other games, it's taken us a while to get warmed up, but we came out on fire last week," Hawkins said. "But not only was the win huge for us, but it was how we won it. It was the defensive stand. The confidence that came from that was unbelievable.

"Then Ty's 98-yarder, everyone was going crazy, and Diamond came up with a play to put it away."

The Muskies turn the page to Friday, senior night against Dubuque Senior. The senior group believes they're part of a program on the rebound.

"Seeing how far this team has come throughout this season, even since last year means a lot," Brookhart said. "It means a lot to contribute to the winning, too, but I mostly want the team to do well and to win.

"Seeing the amount the effort we've put in, we're proud of what we've accomplished. Hempstead really pushed us in the second half, but we pushed through."

On the other side of the field, Senior (3-3) represents a team just outside the top 16 of the Ratings Percentage Index (which determines playoff qualifiers). The Rams need at least two wins in the last three weeks to extend their season.

"Senior is a dangerous team," Hawkins said. "They definitely have some dudes that can play up there. But we're excited for senior night and giving that class one last home game."

Senior is in 19th in the RPI at 0.5103. Muscatine checks in at 25th with a score of 0.4375 out of 36 teams.

The RPI ranking is a computer-based model that factors in record and strength of schedule.

Last week, Senior (3-3) dropped a hard-fought game against 5A sixth-ranked Davenport West, 28-10. The teams combined for 359 total yards. Senior went without an offensive score, but did receive a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ty Schaber.

Schaber is also the team's leading rusher with 190 yards on 25 carries and two more scores.

The Rams prefer the passing game, however.

Quarterback Jack Simon has amassed just over 900 yards while completing 74 of 125 (59%) of his passes with seven touchdowns and as many interceptions.

Senior's leading receiver has been Walker Tart (39 receptions, 558 yards and five TDs).

Defensively, Schaber and Nathan Schreyer lead the way. The duo has accounted for 51 combined tackles to share the team lead. Six of Schreyer's have gone for a loss.

"Senior's going to be a tough team," Brookhart said. "We're going to have to battle out there. But we all want to win one more home game this season."