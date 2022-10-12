Muskies' Thursday game at North makes for 'weird week'

The Muscatine High School football team is looking forward.

With a short week leading up to Thursday night's game at Davenport's Brady Street Stadium against North, the Muskies haven't had much choice.

Muscatine (2-5) hung with Dubuque Senior last Friday into the fourth quarter, but two Senior scores with under eight minutes left separated the teams, and the Rams took a 48-28 final.

"It's been a little bit of a weird week with a Thursday game," Muscatine senior Daniel Adams said. "We have to stay focused. We had some (self-inflicted) penalties and things last week that set us back."

With 166 rushing yards in Week 7, junior running back Ty Cozad went over 1,500 yards on the ground for the season to lead Class 5A. Cozad’s 14 touchdowns are four off tying Alphonso Soko’s school record of 18.

Though Cozad has left his mark on the record book already with program bests in rushing yards in a game (454), rushing touchdowns in a game (five) and longest score (98 yards) already under his belt this year.

In his second year as the Muskies’ lead back, Cozad has 2,012 yards on 310 attempts for an average of nearly 6 ½ yards per carry.

The Muskies opened it up late when senior quarterback Landon Battey hit the 6-foot-3 Adams for a 37-yard touchdown in which Adams made a leaping grab along the MHS sideline. However, it proved to be too little, too late.

"I knew it wasn't going to be a passing offense, but I just wanted to make a play when it came to me," said Adams. "I just remember getting the ball in my hands and running.

"But I feel like a lineman out there most of the time. I like blocking a lot."

Adams has also played a prominent role on the MHS defense as he is currently second on the team in tackles with 23 ½. Junior Gavin Brookhart leads the team with 27 ½. Junior Aiden Lopez and Lincoln Brookhart - who both have rushing scores - have over 20 tackles as well. Lopez has also been involved in several significant kick returns, and both Brookharts have interceptions in 2022.

It’s been a down season for North (1-6) after the Wildcats made the playoffs in 2020 and went 4-5 in 2021.

"It's been a while since we've played a Thursday game," said Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins. "But we tried to keep things as normal as possible.

"We're dealing with injuries and guys who are limited, too. Last week was a physical game. But we're moving on and getting the next guys ready to go."

North has experience at quarterback in senior Nolan Mosier. He split time as signal-caller as a sophomore and took over duties full-time as a junior.

For his career, Mosier has over 2,700 passing yards. But as the Wildcats have found wins harder to come by, Mosier’s completion percentage has dropped from 53% over his sophomore and junior seasons to 44% this fall.

Denison Franklin and Keon Fleming have been Mosier’s two favorite targets in 2022. The senior Franklin has 11 receptions for 311 yards and four touchdowns. Fleming, a junior, has 14 catches for 295 yards and three scores, while Izaiah Brooks and Cael Pairrett have seven catches apiece and over 100 yards each.

Freshman Drew Sheedy leads the Wildcats’ ground game with 344 yards on 58 carries. He has half of his team’s six rushing touchdowns.

The Wildcats have two players who have over 40 tackles on defense in juniors Tate Motley and Brycen Antle.

"We know nobody's going to give us a game," Hawkins said. "So we'll have to go earn this one."

Muscatine closes the regular season at Brady Street Stadium against playoff-hopeful Davenport West next Friday.

"We've kept the intensity up all week," said MHS senior Matt Keener, who's made 18 tackles this season. "I hope we win out these last two games.

"My favorite memories of football have been just getting to play this game with my best friends. We've taken a big step forward this season. We're pushing each other every day and expecting each other to compete on every play."