PREP FOOTBALL: Amigon, Miller win district MVP in Class A-5

After putting in its best season in a quarter century with an 8-2 record, the Columbus High School football was awarded with two positional most valuable players and four first-team selections, among others, on the Class A District 5 team.

Columbus junior Kaden Amigon was the district's most valuable player and special teams MVP went to his senior teammate Tristan Miller.

Amigon tied for the district lead the in touchdowns, with 28, and led A-5 in all-purpose yards (2,122) and rushing yards (1,872).

Miller was second to Amigon within the district in rushing scores (13), all-purpose yards (1,512) and rushing yards (833). He had over 500 combined return yards across 21 kick and punt returns with two special teams TDs.

The Wildcats' first-teamers were junior offensive/defensive lineman Russell Coil; senior quarterback/defensive back Jeffrey Hoback and linebackers Cole Storm, a junior, and Riley Kaalberg (sophomore).

Amigon, Storm, Coil and Kaalberg all went for more than 50 tackles on defense. Kaalberg led that group with 69 total (47 solo).

Wapello (4-5) had three named to the first team in seniors Jake Gustison, Caleb Ealey and Casey Short.

Gustison accumulated over 1,000 offensive yards with nearly 700 rushing and 351 receiving. Short completed 54% of his 153 pass attempts for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions. Ealey had over 300 offensive yards between rushing and receiving. He also tied Gustison for the team lead in tackles (51).

Columbus' second-teamers included: sophomore Markel Zapiensz; sophomore Bryce Grimm; senior Daniel Martinez, and; senior Julian Jimenez. All oft the Wildcats' second-teamers registered double-digit tackle totals for the Wildcat defense.

Tight end Tyler Palmer and defensive back Matthew Helscher were named to the second team for Wapello.

Columbus' honorable mentions were senior Ethan Palmer, sophomore Itai Zapiensz and junior Cael Phillips while Wapello's sent to Kaleb Huxley, senior OL; junior RB/LB Dylan Woodruff, and sophomore DT Kolton Small.

The Golden Award, given to an injured player who missed time, was awarded to Wapello senior two-way lineman Ryan McDonough.