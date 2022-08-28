PREP FOOTBALL: Columbus, Durant, Wilton start out winners

With Week 1 of the prep football season in the books, here is what happened to area teams in the 2022 season opener:

Lions' second-quarter run paves way for win over Muskies: The Linn-Mar Lions started slow but struck quickly after leading the Muscatine Muskies 3-0 with under six minutes left in the first half.

Linn-Mar would proceed to score three touchdowns before the halftime whistle and ride a 22-0 advantage at the break to a lopsided 41-0 win at Muscatine High School.

Keaton Roskop caught three touchdown passes for the Lions (1-0). After Mitchell Frohm got Linn-Mar on the board with a 28-yard field goal, Roskop’s first came from 56 yards out and the second from 29. That happened with under 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

Abe Behining and Austin Waller combined at quarterback to throw for around 300 yards and the three scores while Ben Blackford added two rushing scores from 11 and one yards out. Hayden Thoms added the last Linn-Mar score.

Muscatine’s Ty Cozad finished with just over 100 yards rushing on 15 carries.

The Muskies travel to Iowa City in Week 2 to take on IC West.

DeLong leads Durant over Sigourney-Keota: The Durant Wildcats were beaten twice by the Sigourney-Keota Cobras to bookmark the 2021 season.

The Wildcats’ 2022 campaign got off on a better note, as senior running back Nolan DeLong rushed for four touchdowns in a 38-14 road win at Sigourney High School.

The quartet of scores gives DeLong 53 for his career. He finished the game with 22 carries for 345 yds (15.7 per carry) and nine tackles and as well a fumble recovery on defense.

Sigourey-Keota opened up with a 6-0 lead that lasted into the second quarter. But the Wildcats outscored the home side 38-8 from that point on, a duration that included a 26-point Durant fourth quarter to ice it.

The Durant defese forced two interceptions on the Cobras’ eight passing tries. Sigourney-Keota was held to just over 200 yards of total offense for the game. Sigourney-Keota had well over that rushing alone in its 34-8 win over Durant in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs last season.

Week 2 has Durant home for Cascade.

Columbus runs wild on Louisa-Muscatine: Despite returning 1,000-yard rusher Kaden Amigon not being in the lineup for Columbus, the Wildcats had little trouble getting a season opening win over Louisa-Muscatine as the final score ended up 55-14 in favor of the visiting Wildcats.

Columbus senior Triston Miller took seven carries 172 yards with a touchdown while helping defensively with five tackles (four solo). Miller also took a Louisa-Muscatine punt 53 yards for a special teams score. Senior quarterback Jeff Hoback completed his one pass attempt, that went to junior Daniel Martinez for 22 yards. One of Hoback’s two carries reached the end zone as he tallied 21 yards on the ground.

Junior defensive lineman Russell Coil added a pick-6, going 40 to the house on one of two Columbus interceptions. Coil and senior Coby Frost also had fumble recoveries.

Wildcat junior Cole Storm had a team-high 10 carries that he turned into 72 yards as he scored twice. In all,, Columbus ran for 383 yards as a team on 30 carries.

Sophomore Riley Kaalberg led the winning side in tackles with 8 ½. He was also part of the rushing attack with three carries, 70 yards and two TDs.

Columbus is at Highland in Week 2 while L-M has its first road game of the season at Wapello.

Wilton outlasts Tipton: The Wilton Beavers were able to come out on top to start the new campaign by beating Tipton, 18-12, at home against the Tigers.

Sophomore Drew Keith went 12 of 19 passing with a touchdown and no turnovers. The score went for six yards to classmate Cade Souhrada. Souhrada finished with 43 yards receiving on four receptions. Keith finished with 99 yards through the air.

But Wilton did even more damage with the run game, as the sophomore trio of Keith, Owen Hassle and Damian Prestle combined for 241 yards on 39 attempts. In addition to his efficient passing, Keith rushed 22 times for 129 yards while Hassell topped the 100-yard mark with a score. Prestle’s lone rush went five yards into the end zone.

Senior Alex Kaufmann led the Wilton defense with 5 ½ tackles, with 2 ½ being behind the line of scrimmage. Souhrada and senior Aiden Hewitt combined for 8 ½ tackles. Hewitt also had a fumble recovery.

Wilton plays at Northeast in Week 2.

Mediapolis controls Indians: The Class A Wapello Indians couldn’t do much in the way of punching up a class against 1A Mediapolis, falling to the home Bulldogs, 41-6.

Wapello senior quarterback Casey Short competed 6 of 12 passes for 86 yards, those split between two different Indian receivers, Jake Gustison and Tyler Palmer. The returning all-district Gustison was held in check rushing as the senior had two yards on a dozen carries, but did turn four catches into 68 yards and a Wapello score.

Gustison also led the team on defense with 6 ½ tackles, one for loss. Dylan Woodruff added an interception for Wapello, which visits Louisa-Musacatine in Week 2.

Mediapolis’ Ben Egan completed just four of his 13 passes, but two went for scores (to Aiden Nelson and Cole Lipper) and a rushing touchdown while Anthony Isley rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Solon shuts out West Liberty: The Class 2A West Liberty Comets came up on the wrong end of a 42-0 outcome at home against 2021 Class 3A state qualifyier Solon.

Solon had four rushing touchdowns while gaining 234 yards on the ground as a team. Blake Timmons had two, Sean Stahle and Brett While added one each. White led the team with 114 rushing yards.

The Spartans also turned one of three West Liberty turnovers into a score, that coming on a Rhyse Wear fumble recovery that went 30 yards to the house. Solon’s Nash Kotar also scored on a 63-yard punt return.

West Liberty is back in action in Week 2 at Iowa City Regina.