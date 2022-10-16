PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Columbus leads area playoff qualifiers

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A back-and-forth battle for the Class A District 5 football title came down to extra points.

After senior Triston Miller's 48-yard touchdown run gave sixth-ranked Columbus Community a 25-17 lead on its home field against ninth-ranked Alburnett, the Wildcats were unable to stop the Pirates over the remaining 1 minute, 12 seconds as Alburnett tied it with under 10 seconds left and proceeded to win in the extra session, 32-31.

Alburnett's Mason Neighbor had four touchdown passes, two went to Braydon Osborn. Carson Klostermann and Payton Baker each had one as Neighbor totaled 225 yards passing and completed 20 of 35 attempts.

Columbus (7-1, 5-1 District 5) junior Kaden Amigon rushed 37 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns. His final score came on the first play of overtime, but the Pirates blocked the ensuing extra point.

When Neighbor found Klostermann on a 10-yard screen pass that the running back took into the end zone, Sam Severson drilled the point after to give Alburnett (7-1, 6-0) the win and district title. Severson was 3 for 3 on PATs and nailed a 34-yard field goal to get the Pirates on the board in the second quarter.

Senior quarterback Jeffrey Hoback had a nine-yard rush for a Columbus score. Junior Trenton Hoback led the Wildcats defense with 10 tackles.

As a result, Columbus finished second in the district and will take on Maquoketa Valley at home on Friday to start the Class A postseason.

DeLong hits milestone: Durant senior Nolan DeLong became just the 17th Iowa prep athlete in 11-player football to rush for over 6,000 yards in a career.

He did so during the first half of the Wildcats’ 26-12 loss to Iowa City Regina in the Class 1A District 5 game in Durant.

DeLong didn’t reach the end zone for Durant (5-3, 2-3 District 5). The Wildcats’ scores came from a nine-yard Brady Meincke rush and an 80-yard scoring pass from Charlie Huesmann to Garrett Hollenback.

Regina (5-3, 3-2 District 5) had 170 yards passing and 174 rushing. Quarterback Gentry Dumont threw for two scores and Levi Daniel had a rushing touchdown. Dumont’s TD passes went to Jackson Naeve and Chris Waikel.

Durant is at 10th-ranked MFL MarMAC (7-1) in the first round of the playoffs.

Gustison goes off in Wapello win: Wapello’s Jake Gustison found the end zone six times in four different ways in the Indians’ 45-6 win over North Cedar in Class A District 5 play.

Gustison, a senior, had eight carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns and a reception from quarterback Casey Short for a 28-yard score. He also scored via a 46-yard interception return and a 61-yard punt return. He also had a fumble recovery.

Caleb Ealey also tallied a rushing score and Dylan Woodruff had nine tackles for the Wapello (4-4, 3-3 District 5) defense.

Wapello goes to seventh-ranked North Linn (7-1) to open the Class A playoffs on Friday.

West Liberty clinches playoff spot: West Liberty scored a 32-13 win over Anamosa on the road Friday night to qualify for the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

The Comets (3-5, 3-2 District 5) had senior quarterback Drake Collins and Ty Jones connect for two passing touchdowns. Cooper Gates and Joshua Zeman had rushing touchdowns. Collins, Gates and Zeman were the only three ball-carriers for the Comets, who rushed for 191 yards. Collins added 140 yards passing while completing 13 of 20 passes and had a team-high 8 ½ tackles.

Zeman’s score was set up by a Connor Melick interception.

The Comets head to Dubuque for the first round of the 2A postseason to play 10th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert.

Beavers drop season finale: Wilton couldn’t match Class 1A top-ranked West Branch at home as the Bears took the 1A District 5 contest by a 54-7 final.

For the second straight season, Wilton (4-4, 1-4 District 5) ended with an overall record of .500 or better, but failed to make the playoffs due to a losing record in district play.

The Beavers have a lot to look forward to.

The Wilton sophomore class accounted for all 12 of the team’s passing touchdowns, all 18 rushing scores and eight of the 12 Wilton receiving touchdowns. Sophomores Owen Milder and Carter Drake Metzger were among the squad’s defensive statistical leaders, combining for more than 50 tackles.

Andy Henson had four rushing touchdowns and Tye Hughes had a pair of passing scores to lead West Branch (8-0, 5-0).

L-M’s season ends with loss to Bulldogs: Louisa-Muscatine fell to 0-8 for the season after suffering a 55-7 road defeat at Class 1A seventh-ranked Mediapolis in District 5.

The Bulldogs (7-1, 4- District 5) had 11 players carry the ball out of the backfield, but only one rushed more than three times. Six players went for one rushing score each. Mediapolis attempted only two passes, both resulting in touchdowns.

Ben Egan and Drew Miller threw one each and on the other end, Logan Rosas and Cole Lipper had a scoring reception apiece.

Senior Chris Day went over 100 yards rushing with a touchdown in his final game as a Falcon. He also led L-M defensively with 11 tackles.

Day ends the season as the Falcons’ leading rusher with 589 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. Day and senior Spencer Kessel led the defense as both compiled more than 50 tackles through eight games.

The Falcons’ top returners next year are Jesse Reiner, who rushed for 168 yards on 14 carries with a pair of scores through Week 2 but didn’t play after due to injury, as well as Carter Miller, Will Hoopes and Sean Abernathy, who all reached double digits on tackles for the season.