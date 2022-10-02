PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Cozad, defense huge for Muskies; Columbus keeps winning

Muscatine's Ty Cozad beat his own single-game school rushing record with 450 yards on 32 carries and set a new program best with five touchdowns, including a 98-yarder, the longgest in MHS history.

Still, Muscatine needed a goal line stand from its defense to survive a comeback bid by Dubque Hempstead at Muscatine High School, but the Muskies prevailed with a 42-31 homecoming win.

The Muskies' stop inside their own two set up Cozad's last score that would become the longest in school history. He also had scoring carries of 60, 46, 51 and 25.

Lincoln Brookhart also chipped in a scoring rush for the Muskies (2-4).

Jace Runde had two receiving touchdowns for Hempstead (0-6). Those came from 50 and 31 yards away, both from Joe Helminik. Helminik added a third scoring pass to Justin Potts from 16 yards out.

Quinn Breitbach added a pair of Mustang scores on the ground.​

Dubuque Senior visits Muscatine in Week 7.

No. 7 Columbus continues unbeaten run: Kaden Amigon five rushing touchdowns to go with 270 yards on just eight carries for Class A No. 7 Columbus (6-0). The performance moves Amigon to over 1,200 yards on the season.

Trenton Hoback, Cole Storm and Riley Kaalberg also reached the end zone on the ground as Columbus went for 429 yards rushing on 21 attempts.

Kaalberg and Storm led the defense with a combined 14 tackles (each had at least one for loss).

Quarterback Jeff Hoback notched a three-yard TD throw to Trenton Hoback for another Wildcat score on Columbus’ only pass attempt of the contest.

In the defeat, North Mahaska falls to 1-5 this season.

For Week 7, the Wildcats return to Class A District 5 play and are at North Cedar.

No. 1 Bears drop No. 3 Wildcats: Class 1A top-ranked West Branch held star Durant running back Nolan DeLong to his lowest rushing total of the season in a 49-13 win over the third-ranked Wildcats in Durant.

DeLong still went for over 100 yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown. He also had a passing touchdown, with Grant Hein on the other end of the throw. Hein finished with two catches and 22 yards. Durant (5-1, 2-1 District 5) quarterback Isaac Nielsen went 5 of 9 passing 65 yards.. Brady Meincke ended with four receptions for 60 yards.

West Branch (6-0, 3-0 District 5) was able to take advantage of two Durant interceptions, however, and had its own standout running back, Andy Henson, rush for four scores. Henson carried 19 times for 216 yards on the night and had 8 ½ tackles on defense for the Bears.

Durant will look to rebound in Week 7 at Mediapolis.

Indians' hot start leads to victory: Wapello jumped out to a 36-8 halftime lead on the Highland Huskies and didn't look back in what amounted to a 55-30 Indian home win in the Class A District 5 contest.

Jake Gustison had over 300 yards from scrimmage (233 rushing) on 15 carries and two catches for Wapell (3-3, 2-2 District 5) with five total touchdowns.

Tyler Palmer caught two Casey Short passes for scores and Caleb Ealey added another Wapello TD on the ground as the Indians tallied over 500 yards of total offense.

The loss keeps Highland winless on the season (0-6, 0-4 District 5).

Wapello is at Alburnett in Week 7.

Wilton doubled up by Mediapolis: The Wilton Beavers’ are back to .500 after a 3-0 start with a 42-21 home loss to Mediapolis in Class 1A District 5 play.

After the sides went into halftime tied at 14, Mediapolis proceeded to put up 14 points in each of the third and fourth quarters while holding the Beavers to a fourth-quarter touchdowns as their lone second-half score.

Drew Keith went 22 of 30 passing for Wilton (3-3, 0-3 District 5) and had over 250 yards with a touchdown throw to Cade Souhrada against two interceptions. Keith also had a rushing score on 14 attempts. Owen Hassell led the Beavers’ running game with 58 yards on 18 carries.

Souhrada ended with a game-high 75 receiving yards on seven receptions.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 District 5) rushed for four touchdowns and went over 220 yards as a team on the ground. Anthony Isley tallied all four in going for 179 yards on 19 carries. Ben Egan added a passing touchdown to Cole Lipper. Egan also returned a Wilton fumble to the end zone.

Comeback falls short for West Liberty: Late scores by the West Liberty Comets couldn't make up the difference at home against Northeast in Class 2A District 5 play.

The Rebels took the final, 48-30.

West Liberty (1-5, 1-2 District 5) tried to make a second-half rally that started with an eight-yard rushing score from Joshua Zeman late in the third quarter that made it 42-22 and another three-yard score by quarterback Drake Collins, his second, midway through the fourth that made.

Northeast raced out to a 22-6 halftime lead after Cooper Gates started the Comets’ scoring with a three-yard scoring run. Collins’ first score came with over seven minutes left in the third to bring the score to 28-14.

Northeast quarterback Gavin Kramer went 10 of 15 passing for nearly 200 yards and five touchdowns against one interception. Kramer also rushed 23 times for 219 yards. Will Schemers and Grant Gray went for scores on the ground for the Rebels (4-2, 3-0 District 5).

West Liberty is home for Tipton on Friday.

Regals trounce L-M with big first half: Iowa City Regina went for four passing touchdowns and had three rushing.

L-M (0-6, 0-3 District 5) surrendered 42 points over the first two quarters of play.

Quarterback Gentry Dumont completed 4 of 7 pass attempts for 102 yards and three scores for the Regals (4-2, 2-1 District 5). Colin Baker completed four of his six passes for 30 and a score.

Regina's Alex Jensen, Kyle Tracy and Danny Gavin all reached the end zone on the ground for the Regals, who rushed for over 300 yards as a team.

The Falcons are home for Wilton in Week 7.