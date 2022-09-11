PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Muskies beat Bett; three area teams stay unbeaten

Ty Cozad set a Muscatine High School football team record in rushing yards as the Muskies beat the Bettendorf Bulldogs for the first time since 2012.

Cozad, a junior, rushed for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries in the win.

Muscatine (1-2) also received a touchdown run from junior Sawyer Zeck from inside the Bettendorf 10-yard line.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 0-3 on the season, though Bettendorf had its own four-touchdown running back in Isaiah Martinez, who topped 250 yards rushing in the loss. Bett's Wrigley Matthys also scored, that coming on a run from 65 yards out.

Lincoln Brookhart set up the second Cozad touchdown by intercepting a Bulldog pass attempt on the Bett 36-yard line as the Muskies' running scored on the very next play. The Muskies opened the scoring in the first quarter with a Jackson Othmer field goal.

Cozad also had scores from 75 and 13 yards out as he accounted for the majority of the Muskie offense, though senior Brayden Lane chipped in with big plays in the return game and a 15-yard first down run that helping MHS solidify the win late.

The Bulldogs had a chance to march down the field with under a minute to go in regulation, but the Muskie defense held firm.

Prior to that, a Bulldog drive was stopped when an Evan Franke sack forced a Bulldog punt while the likes of Zander Dayton and Kameron Evans made plays up front as well while Paul Henry and Daniel Adams manned the defensive backfield.

The Muskies hit the road for Week 4 with a game at Pleasant Valley.

Columbus bests Wapello: The Columbus Wildcats moved to 3-0 on the season by controlling the Wapello Indians at home, to the tune of a 39-19 final in a Class A District 5 play.

Senior Trison Miller and junior Kaden Amigon combined to rush for 371 yards and two touchdowns each. Sophomore Riley Kaalberg added one. Miller also took a kick return 80 yards for another Wildcat score.

Miller, Daniel Martinez and Russell Coil all went for six or more tackles to lead the Columbus defensive effort as Columbus moved to 2-0 in district games.

For Wapello (1-2, 0-1 District 5, senior Jake Gustison and juniors Dylan Woodruff and Matthew Helscher combined for 242 of the team’s 292 receiving yards. Quarterback Casey Short completed 24 of 38 attempts

Gustison and Woodruff teamed for the bulk of Wapello’s 93 rushing yards. Gustison went for two touchdowns on the ground and Woodruff one.

On Friday, Columbus is home for Lisbon while the Indians return to Wapello to host Pekin.

DeLong hits milestone in Durant’s win over Northeast: Durant senior running back Nolan DeLong became just the 36th player in Iowa high school history to hit the 5,000-yard career rushing yard mark as his Durant Wildcats edged Northeast, 23-22, in non-district play.

DeLong is at 965 rushing yards on the season through just three games to keep the Wildcats undefeated in 2022. Against the Rebels (1-2), DeLong rushed 40 times for 362 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed his only pass attempt for 33 yards on a hook-up with Caden Meyer and registered seven tackles on defense.

Durant’s Ryan Wulf went for nine solo tackles and 10 ½ total.

Gavin Kramer threw for a touchdown, ran for one and returned an interception to the end zone in the loss for Northeast.

Durant heads to Wilton for a district game against the Beavers in Week 4.

Wilton dominates Highland to stay perfect: Half of Wilton Beavers quarterback Drew Keith’s six completions went for touchdowns and Keith added a rushing score as Wilton toppled Highland, 55-9, at Highland High School.

Keith, a sophomore, was 6 of 9 passing for 139 yards and Jordan Dusenberry completed 1 of 2 passes, with the completion going for a score. Cade Souhrada caught two touchdowns while Cade Nolte and Austin Etzel added one apiece.

Sophomore Owen Hassell was the most effective Beaver runner. He went for 139 yards and two scores on the ground, those coming on just nine carries. One of Damian Pestle’s totes ended in the end zone as well.

Highland (0-3) quarterback Sage Hartley-Norman connected with Ethan Paisley for the Huskies’ score.

Wilton hosts Durant in Week 4 to open district play.

West Liberty suffers homecoming loss: The West Liberty Comets’ homecoming was soured by a 50-8 loss to Independence, dropping the Comets to 0-3.

West Liberty went winless through three contests last season, but managed to recover for a playoff berth.

Independence (3-1) outgained West Liberty, 506-159.

Jacob Seeing scored the Comet touchdowns on a two-yard run.

Senior Drake Collins completed 15 of 31 passes for 121 yards, 34 of which were compiled by Ty Jones on three catches.

West Liberty opens district play on Friday at home against Camanche.

Van Buren County victorious over L-M: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons fell to 0-3 on the season with a 76-22 loss at home to Van Buren County.

The last seven matchups between the sides have resulted in lopsided scores. Of those seven, however, Van Buren County (2-1) has lost five but won the last two in the series. The closest of those games came in a 22-0 Falcon win in 2016.

Wyatt Mertens and Sam Warth rushed for three touchdowns each while Van Buren County quarterback Jackson Manning threw for two.

The Louisa-Muscatine offense committed just one turnover, but the Warriors kept the big-play ability of the Falcons’ offense largely in check. L-M has had to juggle its lineup to make up for injury after losing starting quarterback Jesse Reinier in Week 3, though behind Chris Day and Seth Barajas, the squad was able to put up 20 or more points in consecutive games.

Louisa-Muscatine is home for West Branch in Week 4 for a Class 1A District 5 contest.