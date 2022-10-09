PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Muskies fall; Columbus keeps its winning ways

Muscatine junior running back Ty Cozad set a new school single-season rushing record for the Muskies in their last home game of the season, but it wasn’t enough to beat Dubuque Senior in Class 5A play.

Senior won, 48-28.

Cozad rushed 19 times and had 167 yards with two Muskie touchdowns. The effort takes him over 1,500 yards for the season and was more than enough to break the old mark of 1,390 by Tanner Bohling as Cozad entered Friday night less than 50 yards short of it.

On Cozad’s two scores, he accumulated 84 of his yards.

Muscatine’s two other touchdowns were big gains as well. Aiden Lopez took an end around 58 yards to the house to make it 20-14 Senior with under four minutes remaining in the first half.

The Muskies (2-5) got to within six when quarterback Landon Battey found Daniel Adams for a 37-yard score to cut the Rams’ lead to 27-21 just four minutes into the second half.

Kyle Konrady had field goals of 27 and 54 yards for Senior.

Noah Roling had an eight-yard touchdown catch from Ty Schaber for Senior (4-3). Schaber also had a 10-yard scoring run and Aaron Mack Jr. scored on the ground form inside the 10. Walker Tart and Jack Simon connected for two 15-yard scores.

Diamond Krayee recorded a Muskie interception. He had one the week prior as well, to seal MHS' homecoming win over Dubuque Hempstead.

Muscatine is at Davenpport's Brady Street Stadium on Thursday for a game against North.

Columbus spreads it around in lopsided win: The Class A sixth-ranked Columbus Wildcats rushed for 350 yards as a team in a 57-0 District 5 victory at North Cedar.

No one player accounted for more than 74 yards of that total, though, as the Wildcats (7-0, 5-0) handed off to nine different ball-carriers. Jeff Hoback tied with Elliott Wessley for the team-high five totes. Hoback’s handful of carries went for the Wildcat-best 73 yards and came with a touchdown. Triston Miller turned three carries into 37 yards and two scores.

Kaden Amigon and Trenton Hoback reached the end zone twice, plus Cole Storm got there once. One of Amigon’s scores came via a 74-yard kick return. Riley Kaalberg went for a team-high 8 ½ tackles. Jeff Hoback and Rey Resendez-Rodriguez intercepted passes by North Cedar (1-6, 1-4 District 5).

Columbus is home for Alburnett in Week 8, a game that will be for the Class District 5 title. With Week 8’s victory, Columbus clinched a playoff spot regardless of Friday’s outcome.

Beavers get back on winning track: The Wilton Beavers found the win column for the first time since Week 3, and did so in a big way, by beating Louisa-Muscatine at home, 68-0, in a Class 1A District 5 game.

Drew Keith completed all five attempts for Wilton (4-3, 1-3 District 5) for 87 yards and Jordan Dusenberry added one 35-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Drayfahl. Dusenberry also had a rushing score.

Keith ended the game with four TDs. Kale McQuillen, Landyn Putman, Clayton Guyer and Cade Souhrada caught one each for Keith. Owen Hassell went for 101 yards rushing on just five carries, one on which found the end zone. Gabe Brisker also chipped in a 65-yard punt return to the house.

Spencer Kessel, Sedric Lamb and Nick Beasley combined for 39 rushing yards for L-M (0-7, 0-4). Cody McKim had 39 yards passing with an interception, those split nearly even between Lamb and Austin Downs.

Kessel led the Falcons’ defensive effort with a dozen tackles.

Wilton closes the regular season in Week 8 at home against top-ranked West Branch. Louisa-Muscatine is slated to host No. 8 Mediapolis.

Big first quarter holds for West Liberty: The Comets scored all 16 points of their District 5 game versus Tipton in the first 12 minutes of play to take the shutout win at home against the Tigers.

West Liberty (2-5, 2-2 District 5) scored both of its touchdowns in the opening quarter. Drake Collins got the Comets on the board with just over eight minutes left in the first with a 12-yard run plus a two-point conversion.

About seven minutes later, Cooper Gates got into the end zone from a yard out and, like Collins, followed his TD with a successful two-point score.

West Liberty intercepted three Tipton (0-7, 0-4 District 5) pass attempts. Ian Spangler went 12 of 28 for 137 yards for the Tigers and Ayden Boysten had a three-yard rushing score.

The Comets won the home District 5 game, 16-6.

West Liberty could potentially have a playoff spot on the line in Week 8 at Anamosa.

Durant downed in ranked battle against Mediapolis: The Class 1A eighth-ranked Durant Wildcats fell for the second time in as many weeks against a ranked opponent. The most decent defeat came to No. 9 Mediapolis as the Bulldogs won, 28-8, at Mediapolis High School.

Nolan DeLong had 182 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 carries plus a two-point conversion for the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 District 5). DeLong also chipped in three catches that went for 43 yards and led the team in tackles with nine.

Durant’s defense forced five turnovers, but the Wildcats couldn’t produce enough points. Brady Meincke had two interceptions and Caden Meyer added one while Elliott Fortin and Ryan Wulf had fumble recoveries for the Wildcats.

Mediapolis (6-1, 3-1) got three touchdowns from Ben Egan (eight carries, 86 yards). Anthony Isley added one. Isley finished with 24 carries, 133 yards plus a dozen tackles.

Durant closes its regular season at home against Iowa City Regina.

Wapello stifled by Alburnett: The Indians’ offense was held to under 100 yards from scrimmage as the Alburnett Pirates plundered Wapello to the tune of a 52-7 final in favor of Class A No. 10 Alburnett at home in a District 5 contest.

The Indians (3-4, 2-3 District 5) had four ball carriers reach double digit rushing totals, but none accumulated more than 20. Dylan Woodruff had 17 yards on the ground.

Jake Gustison had 14 yards on seven carries, but found the end zone on an 86-yard kick return.

For Alburnett (6-1, 5-0 District 5), Carson Klostermann rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns. Mason Neighbor completed 21 of 24 pass attempts for 272 yards and three Pirate scores.

The Indians host North Cedar to close the regular season. A win should be enough to get Wapello into the top four within District 5 and, thus, into the playoffs.