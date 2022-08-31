PREP OF THE WEEK: Miller documents Wildcats' course

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Not only does Triston Miller want to be a part of the Columbus Community High School football team's renaissance, but he also wants to document it.

Miller, a senior for the Wildcats, is doing a YouTube documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the Columbus' season, along with his teammate and classmate, Dante Zuniga.

The two have been enthralled with sports documentaries, so the duo decided to make their own series.

"I have always liked filming stuff," Zuniga said. "And I've always liked watching Hard Knocks (a documentary about NFL teams on HBO), so I wanted to make one for our team. I think 2e'll be good this year and an interesting thing to have."

The first episode was a six-minute introduction, the 20-minute Part 2 debuted last weekend and captured the lead-up, the aftermath, and the footage from the game itself as the Journal's Prep of the Week led Columbus to a 55-14 victory over Louisa-Muscatine to start the 2022 season.

"They didn't say a whole lot to me about it," said third-year head football coach Dave Lekwa. "I think they're going a good job with it. It generates some excitement for us and around the community."

Columbus had six touchdowns rushing, one on special teams and a defensive pick-6 in the win.

"I think that win was very important for us going forward," Zuniga said. "The momentum will help us play more confidently, which should help us win more games."

Miller certainly did his part to provide the documentary with some highlight footage as he rushed for a career-high 172 yards on just seven carries, including a 54-yard score. He also added a 53-yard punt return that went for a touchdown.

"It was the first game of the year against a rival team," Miller said. "I think it was a big game, and we killed it. The line was going at it. The coaches prepped us to make sure everything was fine-tuned. It just went great."

He topped his career rushing total in one game, as the former wide receiver had accumulated 159 yards on the ground before Week 1 on 35 carries.

"Having confidence is a big thing in football," said Miller. "If you can get out to an early lead, it just changes everything."

Columbus fell just short of making its first playoff appearance since 2015 last season, going 3-5 and finishing fifth in Class 1A District 5.

"We've got capable kids," Lekwa said. "We have a lot of speed and a lot of experience."

On defense, the senior chipped in five tackles, second on the team to sophomore teammate Riley Kaalberg, who had a game-high 8 ½.

The Columbus defense was as stout and formidable in Week 1 as the offense was explosive.

Ethan Palmer, Bryce Grimm and Jeff Hoback had sacks. Junior lineman Russell Coil took one of two Wildcat interceptions 40 yards into the end zone and also had a fumble recovery.

Hoback, a third-year starting quarterback, completed his only pass attempt for 22 yards to junior Daniel Martinez.

The senior signal-caller helped the running game with 21 yards on two carries and a score, while Kaalberg and junior Cole Storm had two rushing scores apiece for the Wildcats, who rushed for over 380 yards as a team on 30 attempts (a 12.8-yard average per carry).

Columbus' offense nearly doubled L-M's yardage output, 405-231.

That all made for some sweet footage for Miller and Zuniga.

And Miller's athleticism has been an asset for more than just the football team, as the state-qualifier took third in 1A in the high jump with a leap that cleared 6-foot-4. He also ran on the 15th-place Columbus 400 relay with Hoback, Jon Miranda and Kaden Amigon and set a personal best in 110 hurdles of 15.73 seconds.

"I like the high jump better," Miller said. "But I'm pretty good at the hurdles. Both are really tough, though."

In Week 2, Columbus travels to Highland, which finished fourth to nab the final playoff spot in District 5 last fall, with Amigon set to rejoin the team after missing the season-opening win.

Amigon will provide even more explosive playmaking for the Wildcats. The junior running back/linebacker led the team in rushing yards a season ago with over 1,100 yards to go with 12 touchdowns.

"We have a lot of depth in our backfield this season," Zuniga said.

So as the Wildcats try and restore a program that qualified for the postseason nine times between 1980 and 1997 (including a runner-up effort in 1981) but only once since, cameras are sure to be rolling while Miller and Zuniga document their route there.

"I'm always ready for the big stage," said Miller. "All the sports here are on their way up."

"We're going in the right direction," Lekwa said. "We have kids that have really bought into what we're going, not just during the season, but through the offseason. It's been just a tremendous summer as far as participation in the weight room, and it's shown so far."