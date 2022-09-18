PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Columbus, Durant stay unbeaten

WILTON — Nolan DeLong went over 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth time while leading Class 1A eighth-ranked Durant to its first 4-0 start since 1970 with a 28-8 victory over Wilton.

DeLong, a senior, went for 257 yards on 25 carries and four tochdowns in the Wildcats' 28-8 road win that opened both teams' 1A District 5 schedule.

The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 District 5) played superb defense as well, tallying two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a huge goal line stop by senior linebacker Garrett Hollenback as time expired in the second quarter with Beavers (1-3, 0-1 District) trailing 22-8 and looking for more before the halftime horn. Hollenback ended with a game-high 10 ½ tackles (eight solo).

DeLong had the game's first score on a 55-yard carry and scored from 33, 30 and one yard out.

Wilton sophomroe quarterback Drew Keith was 9 of 17 passing for 82 yards and rushed 13 times for 71 yards and a score. Owen Hassell went for over 100 yards rushing for Wilton, the sophomore did so on 27 carries.

Durant will celebrate its homecoming next Friday while Wilton will travel to Iowa City for a contest against Regina Catholic.

West Branch lives up to billing against L-M: Class 1A No. 4 West Branch proved worthy of its ranking by scoring a school record 86 points while pitching a shutout against the home Louisa-Muscatine Falcons.

Louisa-Muscatine (0-4, 0-1 District 5) saw the Bears’ onslaught start with 35 points in the first quarter and 30 in the second.

West Branch (4-0, 1-0 District 5) ran for over 300 yards as a team with eight rushing touchdowns and one more throwing. The Bears’ Andy Henson scored six times on the ground.

L-M visits Durant next Friday night for the Wildcats’ homecoming.

Class 5A

Muskies fall short: The Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley Spartans more the doubled the Muscatine in yardage en route to handing the Muskies a 49-9 loss at PV High School.

The tally on total yardage ended up 449-155.

Pleasant Valley quarterback Caden McDermott threw two touchdowns and ran for one more in the win over Muscatine (1-3).

McDermott opened the game's scoring with a one-yard score on the groun, then hit James Thiel on a six-yard pass in the waning seconds of the first quarter.

PV (4-0) then tallied two scores from 56 yards out each. The first on a Tyge Lyon run, the second on a pass from McDermott to Coy Kipper. McDermott's final TD toss came in the third to Aiden O'Donnell. Makhi Wilson added a 43-yard rushing score and Dakota Drieling did so from 10 yards out.

Junior Lincoln Brookhart scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown as time expired in the fourth. Jackson Othmer's 29-yard field goal got the Muskies on the board at the end of the first. Muscatine junior Ty Cozad took 14 carries for 69 yards.

Muscatine will head to Cedar Falls to take on the 5A No. 6 Tigers at the UNI Dome on Friday.

Class 2A

First win a district win for West Liberty: West Liberty held a Uniformed Armed Services Appreciation night prior to its home game against Camanche and those in attendance saw the Comets get their first win of the season. It came with a 22-14 final as both sides opened District 5 play.

West Liberty (1-3, 1-0 District 5) jumped on the Storm early with a 14-7 lead by the end of the first. Each side reached the end zone in the third, but West Liberty converted the two-point attempt while Camanche (1-3, 0-1 District 5) settled for a made point after.

Drake Collins threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. His two-yard rushing score opened the game’s scoring with five minutes left in the first. The senior then hit junior tight end Morgan Lehman for a 20-yard score four minutes later.

Collins then found senior Joshua Zeman for a score in the third and the Comet QB tacked on the two-point himself.

West Liberty visits Monticello in Week 5.

Class A

Columbus trounces Lisbon: Columbus kept its undefeated season intact by beating Lisbon, 49-20, at home in a District 5 game.

Kaden Amigon led the potent rushing attack for the Wildcats (4-0, 3-0 District 5). Amigon went for 223 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns. Triston Miller also went for three scores, those came on 10 carries that went for 136 yards.

Amigon also led the Wildcats on defense with eight tackles. Cole Storm and Riley Kaalberg combined for 14 ½ tackles.

Columbus quarterback Jeff Hoback only needed to attempt three passes. He completed one for 31 yards and added seven carries for 26 yards.

It was the first win over Lisbon (1-3, 1-2 District 5) since 1993 for Columbus.

The Wildcats are on the road for Pekin in Week 5.

Wapello tops Pekin for district win: Jake Gustiston enjoyed the best game of his senior season by leading Wapello to a 21-6 home District 5 win over Pekin.

Gustison, all-district as a junior, scored two of the Indians’ three touchdowns while going for 94 yards rushing and 58 yards receiving. And much the same was true for senior Caleb Ealey, who scored on one of his 11 carries that went for 38 yards. Ealey shared the team high in tackles with senior Ryan McDonough as each went for 8 ½. Ealey also snagged a fumble recovery.

Senior Casey Short went 9 of 19 passing for 102 yards and picked off two Pekin (2-2, 1-2 District 5) passes on defense.

Wapello is at Lisbon for Week 5.