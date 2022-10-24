 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL | CLASS 2A-5 ALL-DISTRICT

PREP REPORT: Eight Comets named all-district in 2A District 5

  • Updated
  • 0
collins

West Liberty's Drake Collins passes the ball downfield during a game against Northeast last fall. Collins passed for a little more than 800 yards and ran for nearly 500 more this season for the Comets. With more than 60 tackles, Collins was named Defensive MVP in Class 2A District 5.

 DAVE CHESLING

The West Liberty High School football team had eight players recognized in Class 2A District 5 for their play this season, led by the district’s defensive most valuable player, Drake Collins.

Along with Collins, the Comets were represented by Connor Melick, J.D. Seering and Crager David on the first team while Joshua Zeman and Peter Machado were named to the second team.

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Ty Jones and junior tight end/linebacker Morgan Lehman were honorable mentions.

Collins, a senior quarterback and linebacker who was also recently selected to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, had 65 ½ tackles this season, a number that was top three in the district. Of those, 47 were solo stops, 14 were for a loss and two were sacks.

On offense, Collins was 97 of 177 (55%) passing for 832 yards and 5 touchdowns, though those came with 11 interceptions. He also added a team-high 488 rushing yards on 108 carries and four scores. His 1,320 total offensive yards ranked fourth in the district.

Melick, a senior, had 16 tackles (14 solo) and finished tied for the second-most interceptions within the district with three.

The sophomore David teamed with seniors Seering and Machado to help the Comets accumulate over 800 yards both rushing and passing.

Zeman was third on the team in tackles with 39 ½ (26 solo, eight for loss) with three fumble recoveries. Zeman and Jones combined for 48 receptions, over 370 yards and three touchdowns while Lehman had 23 tackles on defense.

West Liberty finished the season 3-6 after being knocked out by Dubuque Wahlert in the first round of the playoffs. The Comets qualified for the postseason by going 3-2 in district play and taking second in 2A-5 play.

Seering was third-team all-state last season and was joined by Collins and Zeman on 2021’s all-district squad.

