Wilton 44, Columbus Junction 0: The Beavers were clicking in all three phases of the game Friday night in Columbus.
Colby Sawvell returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and the Beavers never looked back as they rolled to a blowout victory over Columbus Junction to end a five-game losing skid.
Sawvell added a 45-yard touchdown reception late in the first half as Wilton (2-6) took a commanding 38-0 lead into the break. Wilton quarterback Mason Ormsby threw for 140 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 71 yards and three scores. The Beavers piled up 375 yards of total offense for the game.
Wilton's defense got in on the fun as well with Coy Baker returning an interception 73 yards for a first-half score. The Beavers limited Columbus (1-8) to just 112 total yards of offense.
Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6: Wapello opened the scoring with a 59-yard first-quarter touchdown run by Ricky Pforts, but Class 1A No. 9-ranked Sigourney-Keota responded with 42 unanswered points to move to 8-0 on the season.
Wapello (4-4) had no answer for JD Stout, who rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another in Sigourney-Keota's victory. Sam Sieren also added 134 yards as S-K tallied 407 rushing yards for the game.
Wapello was held to 150 yards of offense, with Pforts leading the way with 90 yards on the ground.
BGM 21, Durant 14: Noah Beck scored three touchdowns to lift BGM to the victory over Durant.
The game started off with fireworks as Jake Willkomm returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a Durant touchdown. Beck had the answer, however, returning Durant’s ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a score to tie the game right back up at 7-all.
Beck put the Bears (7-1) up 14-7 later in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down play. Beck added a 2-yard score in the second quarter to put BGM up 21-7.
The Wildcats (4-4) cut BGM’s lead to 21-14 in the second quarter on a Keagen Head touchdown pass to Brendan Paper for the game’s final score.
West Liberty 21, Camanche 19: The Comets stuffed Camanche on a 2-point conversion try in overtime to earn a home victory Friday.
Will Esmoil scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and West Liberty (5-3, 3-1 district) added a 2-point conversion to go up 21-13. Camanche responded with a Caleb Delzell touchdown pass but could not convert on the 2-point try to fall to 5-3 on the season.
Tipton 28, Louisa-Muscatine 14: The Tigers set up a a big Class 2A District 5 matchup with West Liberty next week with a victory over L-M on Friday night.
The win moves Tipton to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in district play. Louisa-Muscatine falls to 4-4 with the loss.
— Staff report
