Present meets future: MHS hosts youth football camp

The present got a glimpse of the future of Muscatine football this week as MHS hosted a youth football camp.

The camp, for incoming fifth- through eighth-graders, had over 50 boys and girls sign up to take part in a three-day training program held at the turf field on the MHS campus. The camp is geared toward getting ready for the upcoming football season.

More than a dozen members of the Muskie varsity team volunteered to help run the camp.

"Especially when it seems like numbers are dropping everywhere for all sports, it's great to do whatever we can to get and keep kids interested," Muscatine varsity head football coach D.J. Hawkins said. "It reminds them that sports are fun and that they should be doing as many sports as possible."

It's the second time the camp has been led by Hawkins, who is entering his third season at the helm of the Muskies. After taking over for his predecessor, Jake Mueller, the current head coach was denied his first youth camp because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the campers, it's not only a chance for them to gear up for the season, but to get put through agility and position-specific drills, led by players from the Muskie varsity team.

For the players, it's a chance to pay it forward and to take a look at what's coming up behind them.

"The varsity guys run the stations," Hawkins said. "That gives them a sense of what (the coaches) go through during the season. But having them teach the fundamentals to the young kids gets the young ones excited about football.

The camp began Monday and runs through Wednesday.

Along with the guidance and workouts, participants received a several goodies, such as getting their picture taken in a Muskie uniform, a certificate and valuable feedback in areas ranging from strength and conditioning through timed and measured drills (such as 40-yard dash time and broad jump).

"This is the first year we're doing a lot of that stuff," Hawkins said. "My wife (Karey) suggested it, and it's been great."

Last season, an inexperienced MHS varsity team finished 1-8, with the lone victory coming against Davenport West in the season finale.

The Muskies' 2022 season opens on Friday, Aug. 26, with a home game against Linn-Mar. The slate also includes a Week 5 district game inside the UNI Dome against Cedar Falls, where Mueller is now an assistant.

Muscatine returns quarterback Landon Battey, who threw for 555 yards as a junior. Of those yards, over 150 went to Paul Henry on 25 catches. Henry will return as a senior while all-district running back/linebacker Ty Cozad will be back as well. Cozad rushed for nearly 500 yards and made 22 ½ tackles on defense.

The defense also returns its leading tackler from 2021 in Luke Hardy. Hardy had a team-high 38½ tackles for his junior campaign.

The youth camp concludes Wednesday, when the youth camp will have a combined "Lift-a-thon" with the MHS varsity team.

"That's about getting everyone together," said Hawkins. "We did a clinic last week for the varsity that led into this. It's great for the younger kids to be doing it alongside the older guys. We'll have a leader board (on Wednesday), so we'll see how they stack up."