Senior outlasts MHS as Muskies drop final home game

Muscatine High School football star running back Ty Cozad broke another school record on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough for the Muskies to prevail over Dubuque Senior.

Cozad went for 19 carries and 167 yards with two touchdowns in the 48-28 loss to Senior at Muscatine Community Stadium for the Class 5A Week 7 contest.

With that, the junior set the MHS single-season rushing record and went over 1,500 yards for the year with two games left. He also has 15 touchdowns for the 2022 campaign.

“It’s a fantastic thing to have on your team when you have a guy like Ty that keeps breaking more and more records,” Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said about his team's loss on its senior night. “The other guys around him are making it happen. Unfortunately, it just didn’t show up on the scoreboard tonight.

“It’s bittersweet. I’m so happy for Ty and what he’s done as well as the whole offense. But we have to get it done on the scoreboard, and (Senior) did a nice job preparing for Ty and what we were trying to do offensively.”

His first score was from 43 yards out with 9 minutes and 40 seconds left in the second quarter, with Senior up 10-7.

In last week’s homecoming win, Cozad set single-game records for most rushing yards (454), rushing touchdowns (five) and longest touchdowns (98 yards).

With under two minutes left before halftime, Muscatine (2-5) junior Aiden Lopez took an end around 58 yards to the house to make it 20-14 Senior.

Senior (4-3) quarterback Jack Simon hit Marshawn Dukes for a 54-yard pass down the visitors’ sideline to set up a seven-yard score by Aaron Mack Jr. to extend the lead to 27-14 with under a minute left in the second quarter.

Simon ended with two touchdown throws, both to Walker Tart for 15 yards each. The second came with under eight minutes left in the game to make it 41-28 after Cozad’s second score slimmed the Rams’ lead to six at 34-28 with four minutes left in the third.

“Senior is a very talented team,” said Hawkins. “They made plays when we didn’t. They’re playing for the playoffs, and it showed. They played like a playoff team.”

Senior Muscatine defensive back Diamond Krayee had his second interception in the last two weeks on the other side of the break. A few plays later, Muscatine senior quarterback Landon Battey found Daniel Adams for a 37-yard touchdown pitch and catch.

Adams was streaking down the sideline and jumped over the Senior defensive back for the catch just inside the 10-yard line and finished it off himself by evading the defender.

Senior’s Kyle Konrardy had field goals of 27 and 54 yards on top of successful point after attempts following each of his team’s touchdowns.

Ty Schaber’s screen pass to Noah Roling with two minutes left in the first quarter was the game’s first touchdown. That put the Rams up 10-0. Schaber also added a rushing score from 10 yards out.

Schaber and Simon combined to throw for 224 yards for the Rams. Schaber also went over 100 yards rushing on a dozen carries to lead the Senior ground game.

Muscatine got on the board with a 43-yarder from junior Jackson Othmer. Othmer was also good on all PATs.

In desperation, Muscatine had to go for it on fourth and eight from inside its own five and didn’t get it.

That set up a five-yard rushing score by Senior’s Jalen Johnson for the contest's final score.

“At that point, we were down two scores and knew we had to go for it,” said the third-year Muskie head coach.

Muscatine is at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium the next two weeks. The Muskies take on Davenport North next Thursday and close with a Week 9 game against West.

“We didn’t play well enough tonight,” said Hawkins. “There were too many mistakes. Those were crucial. We jumped offsides, gave up big plays and missed assignments, back to some of the things that were hurting more early on in the season."

Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 28

DS;10;17;7;14;--;48

MUS;0;14;14;0;--;28

First quarter

DS -- Kyle Konrardy 27 field goal 7:37

DS -- Noah Roling 8 pass from Ty Schaber (Konrardy kick good) 2:12

Second quarter

M -- Ty Cozad 43 run (Jackson Othmer kick good) 8:04

DS -- 54 field goal Konrardy 8:04

DS -- 10 run Schaber (Konrardy kick good)

M -- 58 run Aiden Lopez

DS -- 7 run Aaron Mack Jr. (Konrardy kick good) 0:44

Third quarter

M -- Daniel Adams 37 pass from Landon Battey (Othmer kick good) 9:49

DS -- Walker Tart 15 pass from Jack Simon (Konrardy kick good) 5:50

M -- Cozad 41 run (Othmer kick good) 4:14

Fourth quarter

DS -- Tart 15 pass from Simon (Konrardy kick good) 7:36

DS -- Jalen Johnson 5 run (Konrardy kick good) 2:51

Teams stats

;DS;MUS

First downs;19;11

Rushes-yards;38-257;34-282

Passing yards;224;63

Comp-Att-Int;18-28-1;4-10-0

Punts-avg;2-47;5-35

Fumbles-lost;3-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;5-38;7-50

Individual stats

Rushing

DS -- Schaber 12-107, Simon 9-54, Jalyn Mingo 8-24, Johnson 4-20, Mack Jr. 3-9, Roling 1-5, Marhawn Dukes 1-5

MUS -- Cozad 19-167, Lopez 4-64, Paul Henry 3-27, Gavin Brookhart 2-15, Kyle Morris 2-5, Lincoln Brookhart 2-1, Battey 1-2, Dayton Truesdale 1-1

Passing

DS -- Simon 13-21-0 153 yards; Schaber 5-7-1 71 yards

MUS -- Battey 4-10-0 63 yards