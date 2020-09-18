Slow start dooms Wilton football vs. West Branch

WILTON, Iowa — Ryan Hetzler stated after a Week 3 loss to rival Durant that his Wilton football team needed to realize sooner, rather than later, that quick starts lead to successful games.
That realization is still waiting.
West Branch reached the end zone four times in the first half Friday night, racked up 473 total yards of offense and forced three turnovers as it man-handled the Beavers 43-8 in a Class 1A, District 5 contest at Wilton High School.
The Bears (2-2, 1-1) forced four punts, picked off Wilton quarterback Caleb Sawvell twice and forced a fumble in the opening 24 minutes.
Only one of the seven first-half drives by the Beavers (1-3, 0-2) ended in their opposition’s territory. None got past the 30-yard line. After the first quarter, they had 10 total yards in a 63-yard first half performance as well as three first downs.
The longest play by Wilton was a Jackson Hull 23-yard screen pass, the impact of which was blunted by Sawvell getting sacked and a penalty.
West Branch combined quick drives with a couple lengthy ones to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Those included a pair of one-play scoring drives: Carver Boelk hauling in a 59-yard catch from Bears signal caller Gavin Hierseman and Andy Henson finding an opening on the left side of the offensive line and dashing for 87 yards.
Boelk and Simon Palmer, who each had two touchdown receptions, caught passes of 32 yards and 5 yards in the end zone to give the Bears a commanding 33-0 halftime lead.
Hierseman finished with 256 yards through the air while Henson ran for 163 on 18 carries. The Bears finished with 18 first downs despite picking up 10 penalties for 88 yards.
The offense for West Branch didn’t slow down in the second half.
On fourth and 14, West Branch ran four verticals and Palmer was open to send the game into continuous clock midway through the third quarter.
Wilton responded immediately.
Sawvell found his twin brother, Colby, on a 42-yard pass, and the ensuing two-point conversion capped off an eight-play, 70-yard drive to avoid the shutout.
West Branch’s Cael Finderlein went a perfect 3-for-3 from field goal range.
