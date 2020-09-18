Slow start dooms Wilton football vs. West Branch

WILTON, Iowa — Ryan Hetzler stated after a Week 3 loss to rival Durant that his Wilton football team needed to realize sooner, rather than later, that quick starts lead to successful games.

That realization is still waiting.

West Branch reached the end zone four times in the first half Friday night, racked up 473 total yards of offense and forced three turnovers as it man-handled the Beavers 43-8 in a Class 1A, District 5 contest at Wilton High School.

The Bears (2-2, 1-1) forced four punts, picked off Wilton quarterback Caleb Sawvell twice and forced a fumble in the opening 24 minutes.

Only one of the seven first-half drives by the Beavers (1-3, 0-2) ended in their opposition’s territory. None got past the 30-yard line. After the first quarter, they had 10 total yards in a 63-yard first half performance as well as three first downs.

The longest play by Wilton was a Jackson Hull 23-yard screen pass, the impact of which was blunted by Sawvell getting sacked and a penalty.

West Branch combined quick drives with a couple lengthy ones to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.