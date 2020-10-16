Thomas leads Wapello past Columbus

The hosting Wapello Indians left little doubt as to the outcome of Friday’s Class A first round playoff game, rolling to 35 first-half point en route to a 56-6 victory over Columbus.

Wapello’s Caden Thomas had a lot to do with that as he caught five passes for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory that moves the Indians to 4-3.

Columbus (2-6) helped set the tone early. A fumble — recovered by Thomas — on its first possession set-up the Indians for a 2-yard touchdown on the game’s fourth play.

Wapello, which totaled 469 yards of offense, couldn’t be stopped, scoring on all eight of its possessions in the game. While the first three were shorter drives (2, 23 and 44 yards), the final five were at least 57 yards. None of them took more than six plays, though, as the Indians had just 15-minutes, 46-second of possession time to Columbus’s 32:14.

Thomas’s TD catches from QB Tade Parsons (10 of 11 for 260 yards and three TDs) covered 28 and 60 yards.

Caleb Ealey added a 60-yard scoring jaunt for Wapello.