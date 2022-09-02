Wapello's Woodruff scores five TDs in lopsided win over L-M

WAPELLO — Short on bodies, the Wapello High School team needed somebody to step up.

Luckily for the Indians, they had more than one player answer the call on Friday night at home at Carl McGill Athletic Complex in Wapello.

At the top of that list for Wapello was Dylan Woodruff.

The junior running back/linebacker scored his first varsity touchdown on a 68-yard scamper down the sideline to put his team up 21-7 with under a minute left in the first quarter, then proceeded to get into the end zone four more times in Wapello's 60-21 rout of the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons.

"We needed a win," said Wapello head coach Todd Parsons. "We showed improvement from last week. It wasn't pretty at times. But we had a lot of kids in different positions, kids that didn't play or were limited. We're not big on numbers, to begin with ... I think offensively, we had to find some things that worked after getting shut down last week.

"We wanted to improve up front, and we did that."

Woodruff ended the game with 190 yards rushing on 18 attempts.

"Dylan ran the ball extremely well for us," said Parsons.

Before he broke free for over 10 yards per carry, L-M kept it close early.

After Wapello senior quarterback Casey Short found Tyler Palmer over the middle for a 22-yard passing score to open the game's scoring, Louisa-Muscatine junior quarterback answered with a 53-yard run that ended in the end zone to tie it at seven apiece.

"Casey managed our offense well," Parsons said. "When we asked him to throw the ball, he did well and made plays running, too. He did a great job for us."

Short, who ended with two rushing TDs and two passing, put Wapello up 14-7 with a 13-yard scoring run with under three minutes left in the opening quarter.

That came after both teams turned it over — Wapello on downs, L-M on a lost fumble — and the Indians were left with a short field to set up the Short score.

Short finished the game 7 of 11 through the air for 170 yards plus eight carries for 60 yards for Wapello (1-1).

"For the most part, we did what we wanted to do," Short said. "It was nice to come out and get the win after losing last week (to Mediapolis). It's been a little different this year (playing quarterback). I played some quarterback as a sophomore, but we only played three games because of COVID. Before that, it was eighth grade. So it's been a change, but I love it.

"I think we played well. This was a big win for our team. It helps team chemistry. I think we're starting to pick it up. I'm not used to running that much, though."

Palmer, a senior, was a threat in both the passing and running game for the Indians as he rushed 15 times for 128 yards plus four catches for 64 yards and a pair of receiving scores.

While cramps were a problem during the game, L-M (0-2) would lose Reinier to a more significant injury that would knock him out of the game early in the second quarter. He finished with 55 yards rushing on six tries.

"There was a lot of kids that went down," said Wapello offensive/defensive lineman Ryan McDonough. "(L-M) scored a few touchdowns on us, more than we wanted them to, so we did a lot of good things, but there are plenty of things for us to work on.

"I think this game will really be a momentum starter for us, and we'll start steam-rolling through the season."

Senior Chris Day displayed some explosiveness in shared time at quarterback with sophomore Cody McKim in place of Reinier. Day rushed 14 times for 174 yards, including a 75-yard score, though Wapello was in control by then, 41-21, with under eight minutes to go in the third.

"Our seniors (Day, Spencer Kessell, Seth Barajas and Kendal Pugh) have been great leaders for us," said L-M head coach Eric Gabe. "They're helping us build a program. We have 36 kids on the roster, so we're going to bring a lot back. We're excited about that.

"Losing Jesse was tough. He's electric back there."

Barajas led L-M in rushing attempts, turning 17 totes into 74 yards and a score.

"Last week, we played 13 freshmen and sophomores," Gabe said. "This week, we played 14. Three of them played on the offensive line. Two played both ways all game. Anytime you take that many kids off the JV, it takes a little bit. But our kids are battling their tails off."

Wapello is at Columbus in Week 3 while L-M is home for Van Buren County.

"There's been a sense of hanging our heads in the past, but our kids don't have that this year. They're just young. It's a different speed. A lot of our team was playing at the eighth-grade level. We're giving up too many points, but I'm proud of our kids. We got a lot of inexperienced kids playing."