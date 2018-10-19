WEST LIBERTY, Iowa -- West Liberty is riding a ton of momentum into the postseason. Friday night was just another example.
Behind a stingy defense and balanced offense, the Comets rolled to a 33-8 win over Tipton, clinching an outright Class 2A District 5 title and entering the postseason on a five-game winning streak.
The Comets piled up 404 total yards of offense, almost perfectly split between the run and the pass.
"I loved the O-line tonight," quarterback Seth Feldman said. "They always lead the way in running and pass blocking and everything we do."
West Liberty (6-3, 5-0) jumped on the board early in the first quarter, thanks to an opportunistic defense which forced a fumble on the third play of the game.
Four plays later, Seth Feldman rushed in for a six-yard touchdown, his 10th rushing score of the season to put the Comets up 6-0 at the 9-minute, 14-second mark of the quarter.
"We had a talk before the game, saying let's come out fast, hit them right in the mouth first drive and get in the end zone," Feldman said. "That was big, really big."
Feldman hit Lake Newton with a 10-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter, then Coy Ruess scored to up the lead to 20-0 just before halftime.
After West Liberty's initial drive of the second half stalled in Tipton territory, the Tigers (6-3, 3-2) looked to be putting together a drive, only to fumble at midfield on the 15th play of the drive.
West Liberty capitalized as Feldman hit Newton for their second touchdown connection, this one from six yards out to put the Comets up 26-0 at 11:09 in the fourth quarter.
Feldman finished West Liberty's scoring with a 10-yard strike to AJ Lenz and finished the day with 151 yards passing and 49 yards rushing on the night.
"We had some adversity, some flags but we just had to keep our mindset right," Feldman said. "Keep pushing."
Tipton finally got on the board late in the game on a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Connor Hermiston, who finished with 28 yards rushing on the night.
Even with that late touchdown, the Comets allowed just 30 points in district play and have held their last five opponents to single digits.
"We're strong everywhere," said senior defensive lineman Spencer Daufeldt, who recovered the second-half fumble. "I love our defense. We play like we're the biggest and baddest guys out there. We never quit and we hit them hard.
The Comets held the Tigers to 197 total yards, all but nine coming on the ground.
"We knew coming into the season we were going to ride our defense," head coach Jason Iske said. "It's been strong all year. My hat goes off to these kids, they love to play good solid team defense."
Tipton finishes a game short of the postseason but have plenty to build on, returning three of its top four running backs from this season.
The Comets tested themselves against some top teams in different classes to start the season and though they entered district play just 1-3, they felt confident they could put something together in district play.
"We scheduled some hard teams, we knew who we wanted and targeted them early in the process," Iske said. "We knew it was going to prepare us for the playoffs and the teams we would see when we got there."
Now the key is to keep the momentum going into the postseason after falling in the first round a year ago.
"We've got to be confident, if you're not confident you're not going to go anywhere so we've got plenty of it," Daufeldt said. "I think we're better prepared, we have 12 guys coming back from last year and we're ready for anything."
