Wilton eyes playoff push as district play opens against Durant

WILTON — Wilton High School head football coach Ryan Hetzler has racked his brain for a time when the Beavers' "Backyard Challenge" against Durant has meant this much.

So far, he's come up empty.

"In my time as a player or coach — that encompasses about 20 years — I don't remember Durant-Wilton being 3-0 — or better than that — when we've played," the Wilton head coach said. "But I think that will create an amazing atmosphere for Friday night."

For both teams, the 2022 version of the rivalry will be the first Class 1A District 5 game. And both enter with 3-0 records in non-district play.

Durant, ranked eighth in 1A, is slated to travel the few miles that separate the schools down historic U.S. 6 to take on Wilton.

"It's great, we're looking forward to a great atmosphere," said Wilton senior Clayton Guyer, who has three catches for 10 yards on offense and nine tackles on defense. "We're just grinding. We want our shot at the playoffs this year. I don't think a lot of people gave us a chance coming into the year since we're a younger team.

"(The underclassmen) have been great this year. They're really coachable, work hard and want to win as much as everyone else."

In 2021, the Beavers were left on the outside after a three-way tie gave the Wildcats and Mediapolis the district's final two playoff spots even after Wilton started the year 4-0 and had three more wins overall than Durant.

"As we went on through the season, our team just wore down for whatever reason," senior offensive/defensive lineman Alexander Kaufmann said. "We're looking to change that this year."

Conversely, Durant started out 0-4, including a district opening loss to Wilton in Week 4 by a 24-22 final, but recovered to snag a spot in the postseason.

The Beavers didn't win when it mattered, though, as all three teams wound up 2-3 in district play and a combination of point differential and record versus common opponents worked against Wilton.

Playoff spots won't come any easier this season as four of the six District 5 teams sport 3-0 records, with fourth-ranked West Branch and Mediapolis, which received the most votes of any team not ranked in 1A, both unbeaten as well. And that's to say nothing of Iowa City Regina, which sits at 2-1 after going 8-0 last fall in the regular season.

"I think we've built the confidence to play in our district," Hetzler said. "One question coming in was, 'Can we be physical enough to compete in district play?' I think our guys have answered that already."

As the teams get into district play, both will play West Branch, Mediapolis and Regina over the final four weeks of the season.

Wilton is experienced in the trenches but young at the skill positions, a trait that Hetzler likes.

"We have a great mix," he said. "Our seniors have led on and off the field and our underclassmen have produced more than most coaches can expect."

Sophomore quarterback Drew Keith has proven to be a dual-threat for the Beavers in his first season as signal-caller.

Keith is 30 of 47 (64% completion rate) for 307 yards on passing attempts while also amassing 234 yards on the ground on 33 carries with six total touchdowns.

He's gotten plenty of help from his classmates, too.

Running back Owen Hassell has a team-high 339 yards rushing with six carries ending in the end zone while Damian Pestle has three scores in addition to 113 yards on 10 totes.

From the receiver position, Cade Souhrada has chipped in seven receptions for a team-best 121 yards and three scores. Pestle is also a major defensive contributor as he ranks second on the squad in tackles with 10, half of which have been solo and 3½ of which came behind the line of scrimmage.

All are sophomores.

"My grade, my classmates have loved football for a long time," Keith said. "We've grown up watching it whenever it's on and have really tried to take some responsibility for this season. We've looked forward to this season for a while and worked really hard to prepare for it.

"We gel really well together and have some good things to come. We've also got great leadership on this team. The seniors have shown us the ropes and we've been getting after it since Day 1."

Elsewhere, junior Landyn Putman has the team's most catches (11) for 94 yards.

Paving the way for the offense are seniors Kaufmann and Aiden Hewitt.

"We've just been keeping it simple," Kaufmann said. "Just been drilling the same thing day after day. It's been working the past few weeks and been winning games, so we're just trying to do what we've been doing.

"Honestly, in my four years here, I think this is the best line play that there's been. We have a few young guys (up front), but we all take a lot of pride in our play."

Kaufmann is a defensive force as well with a team-best 13 ½ tackles, including three sacks.

While the Beavers feel confident in their offense, stopping Durant senior Nolan DeLong may be the primary cause for concern ahead of the matchup.

"Obviously, Nolan is a great player," Keith said. "There really isn't much you can do to prepare for a force like him. But we've come in and worked really hard on some things, like staying sound, staying home. He makes a lot of plays with his feet, so we need to stay disciplined."

DeLong's 965 rushing yards not only leads the state (all classes) but stands as the second-most all-purpose yards statewide as he became the 36th player in Iowa prep history to go over 5,000 rushing yards for his career.

While also a star on defense with 24 ½ tackles, Durant supplements that with the likes of junior Ryan Wulf (17 tackles) and seniors Brady Meincke, Garrett Hollenback and Lane Felske. The latter three have combined for nearly 40 tackles.

All of which may contribute to a game that Hetzler and those in attendance on Friday may not soon forget.

"We have a tough task in trying to stop one of the best running backs in state history," Hetzler said. "Our guys know how special he is. But this is what you play for. These are the games you want to be involved in if you're a high school athlete.

"Two good teams. Five miles apart, fighting for a playoff spot down the road. We missed out on some points last year and have talked about gaining those back this year."