DAVENPORT -- Beginner's luck.
Kathy Evanchyk has dominated the Women's Masters field with nine victories including the last four in a row.
Nancy Foxen halted win No. 10.
The Muscatine resident led wire-to-wire for her first career win at the 18th annual Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints, trouncing Evanchyk by over five seconds on Thursday night.
"I was like 'I knew I had to try really hard,'" Foxen said. "The hill, you never know what it's going to be like."
The wife of Muscatine high school cross country head coach Chris Foxen, Nancy's first-time experience on Brady Street went as well as she could've predicted.
She started out quick and held on for dear life as Evanchyk had a hard time catching up to her.
"I wanted to be careful and not go out too fast and die," Nancy Foxen said. "I just felt comfortable, felt like I can keep this up."
To go along with her 10k win at the Firecracker run, it has been a successful racing season for Nancy Foxen.
And she's already prepared to defend her title next year.
"Heck yeah," she said. "I thought I would feel worse because people told me it was hard. We've got worse hills in Muscatine."
Men's Masters
Another year, another Marek Wensel victory.
This one, however, came with little training.
"I don't compete very much," Wensel said. "Outdoors this year, this is the only thing I do."
Despite that, he was able to hold off Paul Kilgore for the fourth year in a row and cross the finish line in 1 minute, 7.79 seconds.
"I know Paul is a really, really good athlete," the Marion, Iowa resident said. "This isn't even like a regular (400), it's easier to make a mistake."
While four seconds slower than his qualifying time, Wensel felt this was the most flawless race he's ran in his seven-year title domination.
"I floated three-quarters of the way and I knew I would have some stuff at the end," Wensel said. "I predicted 68."
Men's Open
Owen Hazelwood didn't bring the same quickness as his qualifying time.
The Muscatine senior-to-be fell just a bit short.
Hazelwood placed fourth with a time of 1 minute, 6.12 seconds which was four seconds slower than his qualifier.
"I knew it was going to be tough, so I just came into it like any other race," Hazelwood said. "I was a little worried because we went running on Pershing and I knew this would be tougher because it’s a little longer.
Davenport Assumption assistant cross country and track coach James Warren triumphed for his first career victory in three sprints appearances.
Augustana grad Isaac Smith placed second for back-to-back runner-up finishes and St. Ambrose graduate Jay Whitmore finished third.
It marks the third straight year a Muskie has finished in the top-5 in the open division.
"Obviously, I could be better but I’m not disappointed at all," Hazelwood said. "I might come back next year."
Women's Open
Gone are Brette Correy's collegiate running days, but next weekend she is getting married.
Keeping in shape is what the former Northern Iowa track standout plans to do and that is working to perfection.
Correy's winning time of 1 minute, 13.92 seconds was just over five seconds quicker than defending champion Alli Wroblewski.
"I love running, a good way to make the season longer," Correy said. "I thought I ran it pretty decently."
The Dubuque native was pleasantly surprised how she started the quarter-mile sprint.
Correy went out fast and never looked pack to hold off Wroblewski and Rock Island's Jayla Hathorn.
"I knew the back end was going to hurt the most," Correy said. "I just wanted to go for it and leave nothing behind."
Women's 30-39
Jen Paul never accomplished the triumph of defeating Wendy Shaw.
The former Davenport North runner couldn't get over that hump during her high school days and didn't have a faster qualifying time then the Davenport Central graduate.
Paul's moment finally came on Thursday night.
Using a gutsy pass of Shaw halfway through, Paul blasted to the front and put on the finishing touches in her sixth straight sprints victory and new record for the division.
"I knew this year was going to be tough," Paul said. "I came into today with some confidence."
Paul's time of 1 minute, 15.61 seconds is the fastest time she's ran since 2013 when she ran 1:14.
Already with a Firecracker 5k title under her belt, Paul once again turns her attention in trying to win another Eloise Caldwell trumpet. She has failed to win it once since its inception in 2011.
For now, she's enjoying this win.
"Time and time again, what keeps bringing me back is this race is so unique," Paul said. "There's nothing else in the area like it."
Men's 30-39
The smallest field on the men's side was guaranteed a new champion for the first time in its five-year history.
James Raabe outlasted Nick Dehner to claim his first sprints title in 1 minute, 6.15 seconds.
"I just wanted to stay with (Nick)," Raabe said. "I wanted to give it a shot. It's been fun."
The Springfield, Ill. native raced in the open division before hitting the spry age of 30 this year that allowed him to compete in the 30-39 race.
Him and Dehner were neck-and-neck up until the last 50 meters when Raabe got a sudden burst of energy to break the tape.
"Halfway, figured leave it all out there," Raabe said. "If I had enough, awesome."
More mid-distance training led to Raabe's victory and if healthy next year, he said he'll return to the Quad-Cities.