WILTON, Iowa — The Wilton football team's mantra heading into last season was getting somewhere the program had never been before.
After advancing to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history, the Beavers have even higher aspirations for 2018.
"As many returning guys as we have, obviously our goals are a little bit higher than that without looking too far forward," Wilton coach Ryan Hetzler said. "Of course, you don't want to overlook anybody. We're focused on Week 1 and Durant, whose going to be a great team.
"But obviously the goal is to take that next step ... we're one game away from the (UNI-)Dome. Our goal this year is to try to get to that dome, and in order to do that, we got to take care of business in weeks 1-9 first."
Jerome Mays is back at quarterback for his senior season after becoming one of 12 players in the state, regardless of class, to gain at least 1,000 yards through the air and on the ground in 2017. He was just the second player in Class 1A to accomplish the feat.
In addition to returning the versatile playmaker, who completed 123 of 220 passes for 1,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while rushing for another 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns, Wilton also welcomes back its top two wide receivers.
The 5-foot-10 Cory Anderson and 6-foot-3 Brock Hartley return for their senior seasons after accounting for 74 percent of the team's receiving yards, 66 percent of its receptions and nine of its 13 receiving touchdowns in 2017.
For all the production Anderson provided on offense, his biggest impact was on the defensive side of the ball as the team's free safety. He tied the Class 1A lead in interceptions with eight and was third on Wilton in total tackles with 41.
Replacing Tyler Hartman, who recorded a team-high 80.5 total tackles, 10 of which were solo tackles for loss, won't be easy. But after Hartman, the Beavers return nine of their next 10 leading tacklers on defense.
"We come back with a lot of experience, a lot of guys who have played a lot of football here and know exactly what we're looking for in football players in our program," Hetzler said. "They came in, the senior group has come in, they're ready to play ball. So we are exactly where we want to be right now."
The previous three Wilton teams have featured a combined 20 seniors. This year's group has 16.
The Beavers' first taste of the state quarterfinals during a 9-2 campaign last season has only made them hungrier for more success as they prepare to conclude their high school football careers.
"We definitely want to win the district and make it to the playoffs and then we want to get to the dome and do some damage when we get there," senior defensive lineman Jared Townsend said.
Mays echoed those aspirations.
"Try and win a state title, make it to the dome, make it that step further than we did last year and hopefully win every game we have," the third-year starting quarterback said.
But like Hetzler said, the first step is taking care of business in the regular season while navigating a new district that no longer includes Iowa City Regina, Louisa-Muscatine or Highland but adds Mediapolis as the only new opponent.
"If you look at the shakeout of the district, I think you have a few front-runners that you think could compete," Hetzler said. "I think we throw our name up in that ring, we throw Mediapolis, I think of Sigourney-Keota based on tradition and everything else. I think those three teams are going to be very, very tough."
Wilton's season kicks off Friday with a non-district game at Durant.
"Not that you need extra incentive to play Week 1, but we do play Durant," Hetzler said. "That's a rival, and we're really looking forward to it. I know the boys are excited. Durant's going to have a good team. We're going to have a good team. I think it's going to be a great, great game in Week 1."