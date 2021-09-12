Fresh off UW-Platteville commit, Drake gets 1,000th kill in Wilton tourney win

For Drake, her decision that led her to the Division III program stems back to the summer.

"The coaches were amazing, overall, right away," Drake said. "They were full of energy and the team made me feel comfortable. I went to their camp this summer and just had so much fun. I loved it. Beautiful gym and campus."

The Pioneers compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

If there were any signs of wear from homecoming week for the Beavers, it was in the first set against Mount Pleasant, where Wilton allowed 18 points, the most allowed by Wilton this season.

"We've been doing a good job of getting other teams out of system, but staying in system on our side of the net," said Drake. "We're staying aggressive, too."

However, the second set was drastically different, with Wilton taking it 21-7.

The Beavers, who have made it to the 2A state tournament in each of the past three seasons, spent the last match of the day tinkering with lineups as to be prepared for the unpredictable.