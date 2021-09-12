Fresh off UW-Platteville commit, Drake gets 1,000th kill in Wilton tourney win

WILTON -- Kelsey Drake is used to doing a lot in a little amount of time.
With Drake and the Class 2A third-ranked Wilton volleyball team now sitting at 15-0 after winning Saturday’s home tournament by taking down all five opponents in straight sets, the Beavers proved more concerned with wins than stats, though there was plenty to recognize there as well.
Drake saw a career's worth of work recognized in a couple different forms over the past week.
After committing to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville coming out of the Labor Day weekend, Wilton’s two-time all-state hitter had enough opportunities on Saturday at Wilton High School to notch career kill No. 1,000.
That came in the Beavers’ first match against Midland, which Wilton won 21-7, 21-9, a match in which the senior Drake had nine kills in and setter Ella Caffery had 20 assists as she continues to add to her school record.
Over the course of the tournament, Wilton had a pair of other seniors reach notable marks in Carly Puffer, who had her 500th career dig, and Alexa Garvin, who went over 700 varsity digs.
"It's really exciting to have all that behind us now," said Drake, who's also in line to hit 1,000 career digs later this season. "It's so exciting to see. It's our senior year, I'm glad we're all reaching these milestones."
For Drake, her decision that led her to the Division III program stems back to the summer.
"The coaches were amazing, overall, right away," Drake said. "They were full of energy and the team made me feel comfortable. I went to their camp this summer and just had so much fun. I loved it. Beautiful gym and campus."
The Pioneers compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
If there were any signs of wear from homecoming week for the Beavers, it was in the first set against Mount Pleasant, where Wilton allowed 18 points, the most allowed by Wilton this season.
"We've been doing a good job of getting other teams out of system, but staying in system on our side of the net," said Drake. "We're staying aggressive, too."
However, the second set was drastically different, with Wilton taking it 21-7.
The Beavers, who have made it to the 2A state tournament in each of the past three seasons, spent the last match of the day tinkering with lineups as to be prepared for the unpredictable.
"I had not had the opportunity to do these sorts of things, so it was a great time to look at what we can do in case of some 'What ifs' and today afforded us that opportunity," said Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder.
Wilton still won going away against Hillcrest Academy (21-7, 21-9). Wilton also beat Winfield-Mount Union and Burlington.
Caffery led the team in kill attempts against the Ravens with 14, converting six, as Puffer had the team-high with nine, and Garvin handled setting duties, recording 19.
"We can all play different positions," Garvin said. "So its not that much different for us ... It's meant a lot of us to be recognized with all these milestones. We feel very accomplished, but at the same time, we feel like we have more to go."
Wilton's season continues against River Valley South foe Mid-Prairie at home on Tuesday.
"The only way to grow is to take risks," Grunder said. "We can't be afraid to make mistakes and go for it, I thought we did a nice job of embracing that mindset."
West Liberty takes Williamsburg Invitational: The Comet volleyball team scored three wins at Williamsburg High School on Saturday to claim the tournament's top prize.
Class 3A No. 8 West Liberty is now 15-0 this season and has not surrendered a single set yet.
The Comets took care of host Williamsburg (25-4, 25-16), Grand View Christian (25-10, 25-13) and Centerville (25-6, 25-8).
Setter Brooklyn Buysse recorded 45 assists altogether, as Macy Daufeldt led the Comets in kills with 31.