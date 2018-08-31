Durant didn't have any trouble getting in the win column Friday night, thrashing North Cedar 49-18 for its first win of the season.
The Knights answered the Wildcats' opening touchdown drive with a score, but Durant blocked the point-after attempt and scored 20 unanswered points to close out the first half, leading 27-6.
North Cedar opened the second half with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-12, but it was all Widcats from there. Durant wide receiver Mason Compton returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the second half.
Durant (1-1) will look to keep it going next Friday at home against Tipton.
Louisa-Muscatine 41, Van Buren 6: After a heart-breaking double-overtime defeat at home last week against Wapello, the Louisa-Muscatine football team got back on track with a 35-point victory in Week 2.
The 1-1 Falcons shut out Van Buren 28-0 through the first half and led 35-0 after the third quarter. They'll look to continue the momentum at Columbus Community next Friday
Solon 7, West Liberty 0: Taking on the No. 3 team in Class 3A on Friday night, West Liberty (0-2) made huge strides from a 32-6 loss to West Branch last week.
The Comets took the Spartans to overtime, tied 0-0, before falling 7-0.
West Liberty will look to continue that improvement next Friday at home against Anamosa.
West Branch 49, Wapello 14: The West Branch trio of quarterback Beau Cornwell, running back Tanner Lukavsky and wide receiver Brett Schiele was a nightmare for Wapello (1-1) on Friday as the Bears rolled to a 35-point victory.
Lukavsky got the scoring started with a 55-yard touchdown run on the Bears' opening drive. He also scored a touchdown on defense, returning an interception 30 yards in the second quarter.
Cornwell threw four touchdowns, three of which were to Schiele, and rushed for another.
Wapello running back Ricky Pforts got the Indians on the scoreboard just before halftime with a 92-yard run, but the Bears still led 49-7. Pforts reached the end zone again in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run for his third rushing touchdown of the season. He finished with 152 yards on 16 carries.
Wapello plays at Northeast next Friday.
GMG 32, Columbus 0: The Columbus Community football team struggled again offensively Friday night, falling behind 16-0 by halftime and eventually getting shut out.
The Wildcats open the season 0-2 and will look to get on track next Friday against Louisa-Muscatine.