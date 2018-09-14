Durant running back Tristan Hughes finally broke loose, rushing 28 times for 133 yards and a touchdown, and the Wildcats got back on track with a 19-6 road win at Wapello.
Durant quarterback Bryce Lafrenz opened up the scoring midway through the first quarter with a five-yard touchdown run to go ahead 7-0. Lafrenz then connected with Mason Compton for an eight-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put the Wildcats in front 13-0.
Lafrenz completed 14 of 21 passes for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Compton had eight catches for 108 yards.
Wapello's only touchdown came on a 34-yard completion from Noah Holland to Brenton Ross early in the fourth quarter and brought the Indians to within 13-6.
Holland completed 12 of 25 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Ross had three catches for 61 yards.
Hughes added a little insurance for Durant on an eight-yard touchdown run with only 2½ minutes remaining in the game.
The Wildcats head into district play at Belle Plaine next week with a 2-2 record.
Wapello also enters district competition with a 2-2 record.
Benton Community 26, Wilton 13: In a battle of two unbeatens, Wilton was first to strike Friday night against Benton Community, taking a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.
Wilton only managed to score once more, a Jerome Mays touchdown pass to Chantz Stevens at the end of the fourth quarter and with the game already out of reach.
Benton took a 12-7 lead into halftime and then tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter while running away with the road win and improving to 4-0.
Wilton (3-1) will play Sigourney-Keota at home next Friday.
Washington 34, West Liberty 27: Playing in their third straight overtime contest, the West Liberty Comets came out on the losing end of this one.
West Liberty (1-3) will try to get back on track next week at home against Mount Vernon.
Mediapolis 39, Louisa-Muscatine 21: Homecoming didn't go as planned for Louisa-Muscatine, losing by 18 points to Class 1A No. 6 Mediapolis (4-0).
Tha Falcons (2-2) will be back in action next week against West Burlington.
North Cedar 53, Columbus 24: Columbus was dealt its fourth straight loss to start the season but did manage to post its highest point total on offense.
The Wildcats (0-4) will travel to Van Buren next Friday.