Durant concluded its inaugural regular season in Class A District 6 with a 35-7 victory at Pekin on Friday.
While the Wildcats (7-2, 5-0) had already secured a playoff spot last week, they sealed the district title outright.
Durant led by just one touchdown at halftime, 14-7, but outscored Pekin 21-0 in the second half.
Wilton 60, Van Buren 0: Like Durant, Wilton (8-1, 5-0) finished with a perfect run through district play with its most lopsided victory of the season.
The Beavers, who had already punched their ticket to the playoffs last week, managed to hold all five league opponents to single digits while running away with the district championship.
Wilton jumped out to a 33-0 lead by the end of the first quarter Friday night and led 46-0 at halftime.
Wapello 49, Columbus 7: The Wapello football team ended the regular season Friday night on a three-game winning streak and improved its record to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in Class 1A District 5 with a convincing win at Columbus Community.
Wapello running back Ricky Pforts rushed 15 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Hector Zepeda added 90 rushing yards on 11 carries, and quarterback Noah Holland completed 6 of 8 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Since starting the season 2-4 and 0-2 in district play, the Indians outscored their opponents 108-21 over the final three weeks.
Wapello jumped out to a 35-0 lead by halftime Friday night. Columbus concluded its 2018 campaign 0-9.
Mount Vernon 40, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Louisa-Muscatine fell for the fourth consecutive week Friday night and got shut out for the first time this season.
While the Falcons started 3-2, they ran into a tough stretch of the schedule to end the season, with their last three opponents having a collective 17-10 record.
Louisa-Muscatine bows out at 3-6 overall and 1-4 in class 2A District 5.