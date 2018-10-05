The West Liberty football team maintained its spot atop Class 2A District 5 with another convincing victory Friday night.
The Comets improved to 3-0 in district play and 4-3 overall with a 39-6 win at Louisa-Muscatine, which has now lost three of four and fell to 1-2 in the district.
West Liberty led 20-0 at halftime and pitched its second straight shutout. The Comets will look to keep it going next Friday at Camanche.
Louisa-Muscatine plays at Tipton next Friday.
Wapello 35, Van Buren 0: Wapello snapped a three-game losing streak behind another impressive rushing performance from senior Ricky Pforts on Friday against Van Buren.
Pforts scored all five of the Indians' touchdowns on the ground, totaling 223 yards rushing on 26 attempts.
Wapello's defense held Van Buren to 150 total yards in the shutout.
The Indians (3-4, 1-2) will play at Sigourney-Keota next Friday.
Durant 14, Highland 0: Durant continued its host start to district play Friday night with its first shutout of the season.
The Wildcats are 3-0 in Class A District 6 and 5-2 overall with two games remaining on the schedule.
They'll play BGM in Durant next Friday.
Sigourney-Keota 48, Columbus 12: Columbus Community fell to 0-3 in district play and 0-7 overall with Friday night's loss to Sigourney-Keota.
The Wildcats will try for their first win next Friday at Wilton.