Friday's prep report: Bettendorf girls and boys handle Muscatine

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine High School girls' basketball team dug itself a substantial hole after the opening quarter Friday. Visiting Bettendorf outscored Muscatine 24-3 in the first eight minutes on its way to a 63-39 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at MHS.

Lillie Petersen topped 500 career rebounds during the win and finished with 29 points to lead all scorers. Kayla Fountain added 12 for Bettendorf (8-6, 6-5 MAC), which led 34-12 at the half.

Bettendorf was 10 of 14 from the foul line while Muscatine was just 3 of 4.

Muscatine (3-12, 3-9) was led by eight points apiece from Ella Schroeder and Brylee Seaman. Jazzy Jones chipped in seven for the Muskies, who return to action Tuesday night at Clinton.

WACO 52, Columbus 38: Grace Coble tossed in 24 points and Ellah Kissell contributed 14 as WACO bested Columbus.

WACO blanked Columbus in the opening quarter, 10-0, and built the lead to 24-12 by intermission.

Sara Vela finished with 10 points to lead Columbus.

Winfield-Mount Union 64, Wapello 8: State-ranked Winfield-Mount Union scored 17 of the game's first 19 points and cruised to a SEISC North Division victory.

Keetyn Townsley led four WMU players in double figures with 13 points. Anna Anderson buried four of the Wolves' seven 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Jakayla Nelson had five of Wapello's eight points.

Mid-Prairie 50, West Liberty 48: West Liberty was limited to just three points in the second quarter in a two-point River Valley Conference loss to Mid-Prairie on Friday.

Both teams are 9-5 overall.

Iowa City Regina 63, Durant 33: Morgan Miller had 25 points and Ella McLaughlin finished with 10 as state-ranked Regina built a 25-point halftime cushion en route to its lopsided win over Durant.

Boys basketball

Bettendorf 75, Muscatine 51: A third-quarter surge Friday allowed the Bulldogs to roll to their third straight Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.

Bettendorf outscored the Muskies 24-12 in the third quarter to extend a 30-21 halftime advantage, a margin the Bulldogs (9-4, 7-3 MAC) created with a fast start in the opening quarter as well.

Muscatine trailed 22-7 after the first eight minutes before limiting Bettendorf to eight second-quarter points. The loss was the sixth straight for the Muskies (3-9, 3-7).

It was Bettendorf's second double-digit win over Muscatine this season. The Muskies are at home Tuesday night against winless Clinton.

Durant 65, Iowa City Regina 53: Durant senior Nolan DeLong hit a milestone and the Wildcats picked up a home River Valley Conference win over Iowa City Regina.

DeLong recorded 20 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. Garrett Hollenback matched DeLong with 20 points as the Wildcats led 34-18 at intermission. Caden Meyer also was in double figures for Durant with 10.

Wilton 71, Tipton 43: Wilton outscored Tipton 24-1 in the opening quarter and rolled to a River Valley Conference South Division win.

Senior Caden Kirkman continued his dominant season with 33 points on 14 of 22 shooting. Adian Walker had 15 points and Landyn Putman finished with 14 for the Beavers (12-2, 8-0 RVC South).

Louisa-Muscatine 47, Hillcrest Academy 46: Ty Northrup had 23 points and Xander Bieri contributed 15 as Louisa-Muscatine rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to clip Hillcrest Academy.

The Falcons (9-7, 8-4) avenged a 14-point loss from earlier in the season to the Ravens. Winners of three in a row, L-M shot nearly 50% from the field and made 13 of 17 free throws.

Winfield-Mount Union 58, Wapello 25: Cam Buffington had 15 points and Abram Edwards finished with 14 as WMU raced past Wapello in SEISC North Division play.

Jackson Lanz had eight points and Carson Belzer finished with seven for the Indians (3-11, 3-8).

Mid-Prairie 65, West Liberty 44: West Liberty hung close with Mid-Prairie in the first and third quarters, but the Golden Hawks won the second and fourth quarters by a 41-21 margin Friday night.

Camron Pickhard had 14 points to pace Mid-Prairie. West Liberty fell to 4-10 on the season.