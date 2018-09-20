DURANT, Iowa − With Durant volleyball firmly in control of Thursday's senior night match against Northeast, up two sets to none, coach Mark Lau elected to mix up the lineup in the third set.
However, with Northeast threatening to win the third set, there were times when Lau pondered going back to seniors Ruby Kappeler, Kamryn Meyer and Aubrin Dittmer.
"I'm human just like anybody else," Lau said with a laugh. "There were a couple moments where I almost made some gut reactions."
Instead, the blend of reserves and starters won the final six points of the match to give Durant a straight-set win over Northeast, 25-19, 25-11, 26-24, on senior night.
"It felt really good to be able to get the win on senior night," senior Annie Taylor said.
"It was a nice team effort and we played with confidence, and like a group of seniors that wanted to be on the court and win together," Lau added.
However, there were clearly some early match jitters for a Durant team that boasts nine seniors.
Lau felt his team made a lot of unforced errors in the opening set, and the first-year coach attributed most of that to playing with too much adrenaline on senior night in front of a packed crowd.
But after finding a way to win the opening set, Durant (12-5) looked like a completely different team in set two.
The Wildcats found their rhythm, and better passing and front row play propelled them to an early 9-3 lead. Durant never let up and cruised to a 14-point win in set two. Kappeler, who led Durant with 17 assists, consistently set up all of her front-line hitters and they made the most of it. Taylor led the Wildcats with nine kills, while Mallory Warner added seven, Dittmer six, Meyer five and Paige Werthmann four.
"We're all so tall and such power hitters," Taylor said. "We've been playing varsity since our freshman year so we have a lot of experience."
Also, Warner and Taylor formed a problematic block for Northeast (1-15), especially in set two. Warner finished with four solo blocks and three block assists while Taylor had one solo block and one block assist.
"They're the best 1-2 combo in the middle we've seen out of any team that we've faced all year long," Lau said of Warner and Taylor. "I'm not saying individually they're the best, but they're the best 1-2 punch and when we get them involved it can really stress an opponents' defense."
Lau opted to rotate reserves and starters in the third set and left Dittmer, Meyer and Kappeler on the bench for the whole thing. Northeast nearly took advantage and after a back-and-forth set it had four set points and a 24-20 lead.
But with Warner serving, Durant won the final six points to close out a win on senior night.
The victory marked the Wildcats' 12th of the season, just two fewer than their total from last season.
"It's crazy," Taylor said of senior night passing. "Playing freshman year and then now senior night. … You just don't think it's going to come but it came and it's kind of scary."
With so many senior varsity members that have been on the team since they were freshmen, Taylor said the biggest difference this season compared to years past is the sense of urgency. The group of nine seniors knows this is their last go-round and they want to go out with a state tournament appearance.
Lau thinks they can do more than that.
"We're losing to quote unquote who we're supposed to lose to and we're surprising a lot of teams," Lau said. "I think as long as we continue to surprise ourselves there's no reason why we can't be playing up until the very last match of the year."
