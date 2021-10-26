Ganzer overcomes: Wilton OF commits to UIU after battling health issues

Statistically, she's steadily improved in between.

Ganzer's prep career got off to an impressive, but modest start as she hit .337 in 98 at-bats as an eighth-grader.

With a senior season still ahead, Ganzer put in a 2021 effort at the plate that ranked her inside 2A's top 10 in batting average (.545).

But while the numbers Ganzer has produced on the field have climbed in every season, the initial diagnosis that left her in a hospital bed for days on end plus the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic have stripped Ganzer, who also plays basketball for the Beavers, of the opportunity to have a typical offseason-to-season cycle.

"That was super hard (dealing with the pandemic while trying to play)," she said. "It was hard to make that decision (to play), knowing I was a high-risk. It scared me, not knowing what would happen if I were to get it. ... But being part of the team and having all that support was unbelievable.

"The community support we get at Wilton, people have no idea how much that helps. Just having people that were there for you. I wouldn't be anywhere close to where I am without my coaches and teammates."

But all she's been through wasn't just a physical gauntlet, but a mental one, too.