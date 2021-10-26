Ganzer overcomes: Wilton OF commits to UIU after battling health issues

Payton Ganzer had plenty of time to think about playing college softball just as that dream seemed to be slipping away.
Ganzer was diagnosed with meningitis and Varicella virus in 2019 and, after having to go through a battery of tests to arrive at the diagnosis, subsequently spent over two weeks in the hospital as doctors had to keep an eye on the Wilton prep as she fought through what can be grim prognosis.
After making it back to the field with spectacular results — she was a first team all-state pick in Class 2A in 2021 — the Beavers’ center fielder offered a verbal commitment to Division II’s Upper Iowa University in Fayette, a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
"I'm so proud and thankful to be a part of the (Wilton softball program)," Ganzer said. "Going to a D-II college, after everything that happened, everything I've had to go through, I'm still a little in shock. I'm so happy."
While laying in the hospital, Ganzer's thoughts would waver, working through best and worst-case scenarios.
"She never has let anything stand between herself and the goals she has set for her future," said Denkman. "Payton has had the dream of playing college softball for most of her life. She has surrounded herself with a support system to help achieve those goals.
"She has been a huge part of our team for the past four years. ... We are so excited to see what she can accomplish her senior year and then at the next level. She will do great things on and off the field."
But even as trivial as sports seemed at a time doctors were concerned for her life, envisioning a future of high-level softball maintained a permanent place in Ganzer's thoughts, even as dreams looked to be descending into nightmares.
She missed the first part of her freshman season while still recovering, a process that started with learning how to walk again, and having to deal with a very high sensitivity to light. During her time in a Beaver uniform, the team has produced two 2A state tournament qualifiers, including the school's all-time best finish in going 29-5 and taking fourth at state.
Still, Ganzer earned All-River Valley Conference recognition as a freshman, hitting .432 with 24 RBIs, a team high. She's since been named All-RVC twice more.
"She's the leader of our outfield," Denkman said. "She hits for power, provides numerous extra-base hits and is a reliable RBI hitter. She's quick, reads the ball well and will lay out to catch any ball.
"She is continuously trying to improve her game every day ... (she) has pushed through many obstacles throughout her career that health issues almost ended. She persevered and stepped back on the field and never missed a beat."
Statistically, she's steadily improved in between.
Ganzer's prep career got off to an impressive, but modest start as she hit .337 in 98 at-bats as an eighth-grader.
With a senior season still ahead, Ganzer put in a 2021 effort at the plate that ranked her inside 2A's top 10 in batting average (.545).
But while the numbers Ganzer has produced on the field have climbed in every season, the initial diagnosis that left her in a hospital bed for days on end plus the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic have stripped Ganzer, who also plays basketball for the Beavers, of the opportunity to have a typical offseason-to-season cycle.
"That was super hard (dealing with the pandemic while trying to play)," she said. "It was hard to make that decision (to play), knowing I was a high-risk. It scared me, not knowing what would happen if I were to get it. ... But being part of the team and having all that support was unbelievable.
"The community support we get at Wilton, people have no idea how much that helps. Just having people that were there for you. I wouldn't be anywhere close to where I am without my coaches and teammates."
But all she's been through wasn't just a physical gauntlet, but a mental one, too.
An advocate for mental health, Ganzer can't help but to look back on how far away some of her goals that have since become reality seemed while bound to bed hooked up to machines.
"Mentally, (the health issues) almost destroyed me," the Wilton senior said. "All the stuff I've worked for and put yourself through, it sets you back so far. Sometimes, I got to that place where I was like 'I'm not going to get anywhere or accomplish what I want to.' ... It set me back physically and mentally, laying there thinking I wasn't going to achieve my dreams. ... I never thought I would get to the point that I got to."