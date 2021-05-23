Gingerich gets Comet shuttle hurdle relay back to medal stand

DES MOINES — Sam Gingerich did not think he would be a part of another West Liberty shuttle hurdle relay at the Class 2A state track and field meet at Drake University in Des Moines.
He didn’t mind being wrong, though.
The Comet senior anchored the West Liberty shuttle hurdle relay to a third-place finish with a time of 1 minute, 1.33 seconds. He followed it up by taking fifth in the 110 high hurdles.
Durant also medaled in a relay, running the 1,600-meter relay in 3:29.08 to finish fifth in 2A.
"We got what we came for," Gingerich said of the West Liberty hurdle team. "We put a team together and didn't expect this ... This is definitely one of my favorite places to be."
By the time the 2A state track and field meet rolled around this past weekend, Gingerich had long grown immune to being the shortest kid amongst the hurdlers in any given field.
The Comet senior put in years of work mastering his craft, though.
Even through the canceled 2020 season, Gingerich remained steadfast in his confidence as an individual hurdler.
He just never thought he'd see state in a relay again.
"They know I wanted it," Gingerich said. "I thought I was done with that (relay) my sophomore year. I was like, 'This might be it,' but I'm just glad we put a team together, because great things came out of it."
Everything seemed to come full circle.
West Liberty was an annual contender in the relay with Seth Feldman anchoring along with the likes of Austin McMichael and Will Esmoil.
The group took third in 2018 with Michael Hartman as the fourth, running a time of 59.33. Gingerich joined the hurdle group the year after, making it to state but failing to qualify for the 2A finals.
After putting it back where he found it, Gingerich now passes it along to juniors Caleb Wulf and Jahsiah Galvan as well as sophomore Drake Collins, all of whom figure to return for the Comets in the future after joining Gingerich on this season's bronze medal-winning team.
"(This race) showed what kind of heart he have," Wulf said, who ran the first leg of the race. "Once we started going, I didn't think there was anything that could stop us.
"I was out there with the first two (teams), and I knew if I could stay up there, we'd have a shot."
For the Wildcats' relay, Nolan DeLong ran a 50.02 anchor leg of the Wildcats' 1,600 relay.
Garrett Hollenback, Aydin Flockhart and Keagen Head rounded out the relay.
"I haven't had to push that hard in the first 200 in my life," DeLong said.
"It was a good way to end the season," Head said. "A state final, a PR, we went out running our best."
Muscatine fielded a team in the 4A sprint medley relay, finishing in 16th with a time of 1:35.55.
The team ran four seniors: David Dalbey, Eli Gaye, Prince Wei and Noah Yahn.
"I feel like we did a good job of competing with everyone else," Gaye said.
"It meant a lot to us to have this opportunity and come away with PRs in (the sprint medley relay and 4x200, ran on Friday)," Wei said.
Area athletes also produced a healthy amount of participation in the distance races.
Columbus' Isaac Acosta placed 15th (4:49.85) in the 1A boys 1,600 while Charlotte Brown of Wilton and McKenzie Kissel of Louisa-Muscatine were both in the girls 2A 1,500.
Kissel made a move on the final 100 to overtake Brown for 22nd, but finished two-tenths of a second slower than the Wilton sophomore.
"It was a really good opportunity that a lot of people don't get to experience," the sophomore Kissel said after running a time of 5:23.48. "I was okay with my time. I only got there one other time this season."