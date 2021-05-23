Gingerich gets Comet shuttle hurdle relay back to medal stand

Everything seemed to come full circle.

West Liberty was an annual contender in the relay with Seth Feldman anchoring along with the likes of Austin McMichael and Will Esmoil.

The group took third in 2018 with Michael Hartman as the fourth, running a time of 59.33. Gingerich joined the hurdle group the year after, making it to state but failing to qualify for the 2A finals.

After putting it back where he found it, Gingerich now passes it along to juniors Caleb Wulf and Jahsiah Galvan as well as sophomore Drake Collins, all of whom figure to return for the Comets in the future after joining Gingerich on this season's bronze medal-winning team.

"(This race) showed what kind of heart he have," Wulf said, who ran the first leg of the race. "Once we started going, I didn't think there was anything that could stop us.

"I was out there with the first two (teams), and I knew if I could stay up there, we'd have a shot."

For the Wildcats' relay, Nolan DeLong ran a 50.02 anchor leg of the Wildcats' 1,600 relay.

Garrett Hollenback, Aydin Flockhart and Keagen Head rounded out the relay.

"I haven't had to push that hard in the first 200 in my life," DeLong said.