Going out with a win top priority for Muskies

Though the Muscatine football team and Davenport West Falcons only have one combined win heading into Friday night’s contest, with both sides knowing it's the final game of the season, it might as well have a trophy attached.
The Muskies and Falcons have both faced a number of obstacles, between low numbers only made worse with injuries, a grueling schedule and/or poorly-timed turnovers.
West found victory in Week 1 with a 14-0 shutout of Clinton at Brady Street Stadium, but the Falcons have only managed 21 points since Week 2, when the same North team that beat Muscatine 34-13 beat West 17-14.
While West has the win entering the contest, the Falcons have been held without points in three games thus far, including the last two in which top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy and No. 5 Iowa City High have outscored the Falcons 119-0.
For Muscatine, one of the small victories to come out of last week's loss to North is that, even in defeat, the Muskies' RPI improved. The team's RPI score of .3234 after Week 7 (ranked 35th out of 36) jumped a few decimal points (.3256), putting MHS in 34th, ahead of Des Moines North (.3179) and Sioux City West (.2906).
"Absolutely the goal is to leave here Friday night with a win," said senior lineman Nathan Beatty. "Last home game, it's senior night, really want to go out on a high note. We know this is a winnable game, but we need to put in the effort. Coaches, players, seniors especially, do not want to go 0-9. We're treating this like the most important game to us.
"As seniors, we want to go out with a win and show these younger guys what a varsity win feels like."
Only Cedar Rapids Jefferson ranks in between the Muskies and Falcons, who have a score of .3482.
After missing last week due to injury, Ty Cozad is sure to have pads and helmet strapped extra tight and cleats double-knotted as the sophomore expects to make an impact on both sides of the ball and end the campaign with a bang.
Up front, Muscatine has imposed its will on defensive lines in flashes, but still, Cozad has had to earn every one of his 376 yards this season, which have come on over 100 carries. But he's also ascended to a standout on defense, where he's accumulated 19½ tackles, including 2½ for loss.
"We're going to play with everything we have," Cozad said. "It hasn't been the season we've hoped for, but we still play with a lot of heart. ... It'd be special to get the seniors a win here, and for the group of us coming back, it would be a great win to get some momentum going into next season.
"We're staying together and building friendships. We've went into every game thinking we were going to win ... The defense, especially, has made a lot of growth."
Junior Luke Hardy has also been a bit of a revelation this season. Hardy leads the team with 28 tackles, 16 of which have been solo take-downs.
"At times, we've played really good defensively," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. "Unfortunately, we've given up a big play or have been put in a situation with field position. We've created turnovers almost every game, but then we turn around and give it up.
"This week, we're lining up and planning on playing fast and physical, hoping to see if we can put the total package together."
Cozad's status for Friday seems a little more optimistic than quarterback Landon Battey, who also missed Week 8, though the junior signal-caller was a part of workouts throughout the week.
"We'll see when Friday comes once we go through warm-ups," said Hawkins. "But we're planning on them factoring into Friday night's game for sure."
Three Muskies took snaps last week in Battey's absence — Darnell Thompson, Nolan Recker and Sawyer Zeck.
Moved in from wideout, Thompson had success early on a week ago until Muscatine was undone by five lost fumbles. If the sophomore is moved back out to his natural position, the Muskies have built a nice receiving corps behind Recker.
Junior Paul Henry leads the team in receiving yards with 154 on 23 catches, while the senior Recker leads in receptions (25) and Thompson has two touchdowns while turning his four catches into over 110 yards. His 28.5-yard per catch average is nearly 20 yards better than anybody else on the roster.
For the Muskies, the mission is simple: send the senior class out with the first victory on the renovated field and send a message that things are looking up going forward in Muscatine.
"It's exciting for our seniors to get to play at home one last time," Hawkins said. "People look at records and whatever, we haven't proven how well we can play yet, so that's our focus.
"It's a great opportunity in front of the home fans to send our seniors out the right way to reward all the work they've put in. ... It's been a long season mentally and physically, but the kids are looking forward to it. For (our underclassmen), they now have nine games under their belts going into next year, to have that understanding of what you have to do to win at the varsity level ... wins and losses aren't everything, but getting this last one would be huge for our guys, our program, for our school and for our community."