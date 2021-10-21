Going out with a win top priority for Muskies

"As seniors, we want to go out with a win and show these younger guys what a varsity win feels like."

Only Cedar Rapids Jefferson ranks in between the Muskies and Falcons, who have a score of .3482.

After missing last week due to injury, Ty Cozad is sure to have pads and helmet strapped extra tight and cleats double-knotted as the sophomore expects to make an impact on both sides of the ball and end the campaign with a bang.

Up front, Muscatine has imposed its will on defensive lines in flashes, but still, Cozad has had to earn every one of his 376 yards this season, which have come on over 100 carries. But he's also ascended to a standout on defense, where he's accumulated 19½ tackles, including 2½ for loss.

"We're going to play with everything we have," Cozad said. "It hasn't been the season we've hoped for, but we still play with a lot of heart. ... It'd be special to get the seniors a win here, and for the group of us coming back, it would be a great win to get some momentum going into next season.

"We're staying together and building friendships. We've went into every game thinking we were going to win ... The defense, especially, has made a lot of growth."