Muskies finish season with 11th-place finish at district

LONG GROVE — The Muscatine High School boys golf team knew the odds were stacked against it at the Glynns Creek Class 4A District 1 meet.

Pleasant Valley won the state qualifier with a score of 293. Runner-up Southeast Polk shot a 295 and Cedar Rapids Xavier ended with a 303 for third. All three advance to the Class 4A state meet.

Muscatine posted a team score of 344 over 18 holes, which was 11th out of 14 teams at the North Scott-hosted tournament.

"(Entering the meet), I didn't want them to feel any additional pressure because it was potentially our last round of golf as a team," said Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz. "I had to tell a couple of dad jokes to loosen it up.

"But I just wanted them to enjoy the walk. It came down to 18 battles out there. As a coach, all you want them to do is have fun.

"They care so much, though, and want every shot to be perfect that it maybe becomes a detriment."

Michael Henderson finished in 32nd place with an 81 to pace the Muscatine. The senior Muskie captain shot a 40 on the front 9 and 41 over the final nine holes from the No. 1 position. He parred 10 holes on the day.

"Mike has put in a lot of work," said Schultz. "I made him captain because I felt he needed to have that responsibility under his belt."

Henderson, a four-year contributor to the varsity golf team, has been through a lot of ups and downs as a Muskie.

"We had a special group this year," he said. "My freshman year, we missed state by a stroke as a team. We have to build some guys through the program, but we have hard-working guys here and (those coming back) have a lot to look forward to."

PV's Sam Johnson carded the best individual score of Monday's meet with a 1-under 71.

The Spartans were 4A runner-up the past two seasons at state.

A pair of individual spots were up for grabs to golfers not on the qualifying teams. Those spots were awarded to North Scott senior John Dobbe, who shot a 72 for third place, and Davenport Assumption senior Keaton Thissen (74)

Noah Jones was the second-best Muskie. The sophomore's round ended with an 86. After he shot a 49 on the front, he rebounded on the back with a 40.

Senior Sam Emmert shot 44 on the front and back for an 88, and sophomore Hunter Holmes was a stroke back of Emmert to round out the MHS scoring for the meet.

Emmert picked the game up a few months before the season started.

"He was a big recruitment," said senior Nathan Sharar. "He started playing with Mike and me over the summer and picked it up as fast as anyone I know."

"I improved so fast playing with these guys," Emmert said. "I started the season with 105s, 106s, but ended today with my best score of the year."

The 344 team score was the same as the 2021 state qualifier at Burlington Golf Club. Even matching the team score from a year ago could be seen as a small win for the 2022 squad.

Henderson was the lone golfer to score and return from the team fielded at last fall's state qualifier. Aside from him, the team graduated Doug Custis, who's playing for the Loras College men's team.

"I told them, no matter what they shoot — good or bad — it won't define who they are or how I remember them as a coach," said Schultz. "I'll remember them by who they are as students, as a friend and within the community. That's what matters. I think they took that to heart. I at least hope they did."

Moving forward, it was a good sign for the Muskies that three sophomores competed in the meet, and two went for rounds that rounded toward the team score.

"We were really spread out in grade levels," said Sharar. "There weren't any juniors, so we went from sophomores to seniors. Most meets were three sophomores and three seniors. We didn't really know (the underclassmen) that well coming into the season. But I think it's fair to say that we've all become close friends. That's really special."

Still, the meet marks the end for Henderson, Emmert and the seniors on the team.

"Every ride to every meet this year was a blast," Sharar said. "There was never a dull moment in that van or a time where somebody wasn't smiling and having a good time. You couldn't have picked a better group of guys."

"It was awesome," Emmert said. "I think the most fun we had was at the first team dinner. There was a garage sale with a bunch of golf stuff that ended like two hours before, but we went and knocked on the lady's door and talked her into letting us in ... I think we all walked away with something that day."