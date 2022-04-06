Muskies hope for bigger and better in '22

It's been a rough couple of years for the Muscatine High School girls golf team, but the 2022 squad hopes to get the program pointed in the right direction.

The Muskies have a mix of returning players, led by four seniors, and a blend of several underclassmen that may be looked upon to fill the back end of the lineup as the team seeks to find the right mix to peak at the right time.

That may require some patience, but first-year head coach Scott Schultz doesn't want to waste any time with the spring sports season more of a sprint than a marathon.

"The future of the girls golf program starts now," said Schultz, who has coached the MHS boys fall golf team for several seasons but is taking over the girls team for the first time.

Muscatine's 2022 schedule starts Thursday at Duck Creek Golf Course as Pleasant Valley hosts a four-team Mississippi Athletic Conference quadrangular.

Though Muscatine finished ninth in the 10-team MAC at the conference meet last season, the team is optimistic that better days are ahead.

The signs are there.

Despite the not-so-great finish at the MAC Championships, the 2021 Muskies defeated several league teams throughout the season.

It's still a numbers game, though.

"Our program has grown a little smaller each year," said senior Kate Manjoine. "But hopefully, it will start to grow again, and we'll get some more players ... But we all get along really well, and it's really exciting to be the seniors and the leaders of the group."

And with an eye on the future of the program, Schultz already likes what's coming through the pipeline.

One of the teams' best performances came right before the Class 4A regional meet when Muscatine topped Davenport West and Davenport Central with a score of 223, one shot better than West and two better than Central at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport.

"We want to play better in the tournaments this year," said Kate Manjoine. "I'm really excited for coach Schultz to be our coach this year."

"I think he'll help our team grow and help our team succeed more going forward."

Now seniors Eve Millage, Ellyse Shippee, Ava Daufeldt and Manjoine were regulars in the Muskie lineup. But some newcomers will have to take the place of graduated golfers Kenni Hawkins, Kaitlyn McGinnis and Alexis Moeller.

"All four seniors this year have varsity experience," Schultz said. "We also have a freshman who hasn't played before, so there's a big learning curve. But we have some returners to provide some structure to our lineup heading into events.

"I'm also fortunate to have a great assistant coach in Al Pace. He's kind of the yin to my yang."

Moeller's 18-hole average of 110 was a team-best, with Hawkins, Manjoine and Millage falling in between the 115-118 range.

While the seniors are looking to give 2022 their best shot, the foursome also recognizes that they're a foundational piece upon which the program can build.

"In the past, we've had a different coach each year and had a season canceled (due to the COVID-19 pandemic)," Millage said. "So having someone who's coached the boys and brings some consistency, which will help."

"I could definitely see (coach Schultz) sticking with the girls program, and that will definitely help to have someone here every year who doesn't have to learn all of the girls each year," Daufeldt said.

For his part, Schultz has let the seniors set some team goals for the season.

"We sat down at talked about those," he said. "And they really feel like a top-five finish at MAC is doable. They decided that and have that carrot in front of them."

