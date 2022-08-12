Muskies welcome challenge ahead, start slate 11th at home invite

It's lining up to be a trial by fire type of season for the Muscatine High School boys golf team.

With only two members who return any sort of varsity playing experience, head coach Scott Schultz wants his senior duo of Michael Henderson and Nathan Sharar to take on some leadership duties, but not to feel too much of the pressure.

"I feel that Mike and Nate are carrying a huge weight on their shoulders," Schultz said. "Mikey has been on the varsity now for three years and Nate two. They're the only two with experience, but they've seen all the courses.

"But they'll have to get past the fact that they can't take on the full load. It'll just wear them down."

The Muskies' season got off to a rough start on Friday, where Muscatine hosted the 14-team Muskie Invite at Geneva Golf and Country Club on Friday, and took 11th with a score of 392.

It was a field comprised of all 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference teams, but the top score went to Iowa City Liberty with a 309.

Pleasant Valley, which has won the MAC championships five consecutive seasons, took second at 313 and Central DeWitt (316) edged North Scott (317) for third.

Burlington's Mateo Rascon was the medalist with a 1-over par 72. IC Liberty's J.J. Grimm was runner-up with a 72 and Assumption's Keaton Thissen third (75).

Henderson shot an 87 to pace the Muskies and Sharar posted a 90 for the only two scores that stayed in double digits.

"Mikey shot an 87, but that's not him," said Schultz. "He was bummed. On some of his worst days, he's a 79. Things just weren't falling for him and happening like they normally do.

"We'll learn from this experience. I talked to Noah Jones around midway through his round and told him he's putting way too pressure on himself. And I think it made him realize that he's just a sophomore and he has basically three seasons of varsity golf ahead of him yet."

Still, the seniors are motivated by the opportunity to lead a team, even if expectations — especially early on — need to tampered down a bit while the learning curve works itself out with the new faces.

"It's always going to be a struggle trying to get new guys to come up at the varsity level and replace three or four-year varsity golfers," Sharar said. "It's a lot to ask. But we have a great group of guys."

Henderson placed 16th at the MAC championships in 2021 and assumes the No. 1 position at the start of 2022.

"We don't have a lot of expectations coming into this season," Henderson said. "It's a very young team. A lot of our guys probably really only started golf around a year ago. There's not a lot to build around.

"But we have guys that want to work hard and get after it, and that's all we need."

Sharar ended in the top 30 at the MAC meet for the sixth-place Muskies.

"We really got lucky with some guys that are new to the game but have really developed a love for it in a short amount of time," the senior said. "A lot is to be said of our captain, Mike Henderson, for creating a super great atmosphere where it's competitive and everyone wants to get better."

But the team will have work to do this season replacing Doug Custis, who ended last season inside the top 10 at the conference meet and is now golfing for Loras University in Dubuque.

One bright spot after the first meet is senior Sam Emmert.

Emmert shot a modest 106 in his first varsity action, but is practically picking the game up in real time.

"This is going to be a learning experience for everyone," said Schultz. "But I'm really proud of Sam. He has been playing golf for three months. He's an athlete and had some good mentors. He know where he can improve."

Though Schultz's lineup will almost assuredly change over the course of the season, the Muskies' back end will be rounded out by a trio of sophomores in Hunter Holmes, who shot a 109 on Friday, Alex Padilla (114) and Jones (117).

Besides the newcomer Emmert and returners Henderson and Sharar, the Muskies only have two other seniors out (Gavin Bryden and Bob Carver). And with no juniors, there's a bit of a gulf for the team to navigate as things sort themselves out.

"Being a senior is kind of a different experience," said Henderson. "I remember coming in as a freshman and trying to figure out roles. I'm just trying to be around to help any of the guys that need it."

Though with several spots there for the taking, there are opportunities abound for the Muskies.

The busy early part of the season continues on Monday for MHS, kicking off the first of three meets at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside.

"We're taking at least four of the kids and throwing them into the deep end of the pool and asking them to swim," Schultz said. "But when I talked to Nate during the round, I saw that little glimmer in his eye and he looked at me and said, 'I'll get better.'

"He's going to laugh about this when he's a senior and comes in at this meet with a 76 or whatever he does. He'll look back and laugh at the day he shot a 117."