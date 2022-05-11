Prep of the Week: Mindset is biggest asset on the course for Durant's Hoon

DURANT -- While most golfers find the mental aspect of golf to be the most taxing aspect of the sport, Durant’s Karissa Hoon takes it all in stride.

Hoon, a senior at Durant, is just soaking up the fun of finishing out her prep athletics career before moving on to Northeast Iowa Community College to major in radiology.

But the Prep of the Week is going out playing some of the best golf of her high school career.

Hoon’s 18-hole low of 92 ranks among the top 15 individual rounds in Class 1A.

While Hoon’s 18-hole average of 102.4 is among the highest of the golfers with the 15 lowest rounds, Durant coach Denise Ahrens credits Hoon’s short-term memory regarding golf as being the primary factor in the senior’s ability to bounce back after a sub-par round.

“I try not to think about it as much,” Hoon said. “I’m here for the fun of it. If I don’t have a good score, I don’t have a good score. If I have a bad shot, I laugh about it and move on. If I’m in trouble, I try to get out of it the best I can, but I just have fun with it.

“There’s no point in getting down on yourself. That just makes it worse.”

Hoon’s five 18-hole rounds for the season are most within that top 15, so the sample size is working against her as the Wildcats head into their postseason after a successful run through the regular-season slate.

The Wildcats’ season was a bit of a mixed bag to start. Durant tied River Valley Conference rival Wilton at 224 before losing an RVC dual to West Branch, 210-218.

In the opener against Wilton, Hoon tied Wilton’s Alexa Garvin and Joann Martin with a 52 in nine-hole play.

But the team responded with an impressive quadrangular win against a trio of more prominent programs in Burlington and Davenport schools Central and Assumption.

The team shot a 198 that round at Duck Creek Golf Course, though Hoon’s classmates carried the heavy lifting that day. Kiley Stineman shot a 46, and Rebecca Paustian’s card showed a 47.

Though it hasn’t been a steady incline -- golf rarely is -- Hoon has rounded into a golfer that can challenge the low score at any given meet.

And Hoon has grown a lot as a player since showing up for her first practice as a freshman.

“The scores have changed a lot since freshman year,” she said. “We lost (Hoon’s sophomore year) the one season to COVID, but last year was a lot of fun. We lost three good seniors from that team. Belle Rockow helped us a lot and knew how to teach us and get me to where I am today. So that’s been a big change.

“I’m not much of a talker, but showing (the underclassmen) the game is a big part of it. (Freshman) Lauren Callison started with scores in the 70s (in nine-hole play), and now she’s where I am. I know she’s been out here a lot practicing and wants to do well in her future.”

Hoon finished 12th overall at the River Valley Conference meet, where the Wildcats finished seventh as a team.

West Branch’s Claire Jarrett ran away with the competition, golfing an 18-hole 88. But Hoon was just two strokes out of the top five.

“Karissa was kind of like Lauren this year,” Ahrens said. “She came out as a freshman and shot in the high 60s the first few times out and from there, just kind of put it all together.”

In the Durant-West Branch dual way back at the start of the season, Hoon’s 45 nine-hole card beat Jarrett’s 48.

Against West Liberty on April 25, she was the meet medalist with a nine-hole score of 48, which beat Paustian’s runner-up score by three strokes.

Hoon has been the Wildcats’ low scorer in 7 of 12 meets this season and hopes to lead Durant again on Friday as the team hopes to advance out of the nine-team field at Little Bear Country Club in Wyoming for the 1A Region 4B meet, hosted by Midland.

She’s left her mark on the Durant girls golf program and throughout the school, as she’s been involved with many different aspects of high school life, including the National Honor Society, student council, band, yearbook, and journalism.

“She has a really nice swing,” said Ahrens. “And I think her mental attitude on the course really helps her. She throws some bad numbers up every once in a while, every golfer does, but she just keeps level and comes back the next day to try to again.

“We’ve had a nice season this year. We came into it with only three returning players and two freshmen, so I thought it would be a struggle. But we’ve done some good numbers. I'm hopeful they’ll go into the regional and come out one of the top two teams.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.