Prep report: Durant finishes fourth at RVC boys golf meet

Boys golf
Durant takes fourth at RVC meet: Led by honorable mention all-conference performances from Ethan Gast and Koby Paulsen, Durant took fourth at Tuesday's River Valley Conference meet.
The Wildcats totaled 371, 13 shots behind third-place Tipton. West Branch won with a 325.
Gast (90) and Paulsen (91) were among those chasing medlist Bob Ryan of Tipton, who claimed the honors with a 76.
Cooper Huston and Collier Rockrow each shot a 95 to finish the scoring for Durant.
Wilton finished 10th with a 401. Josh Hunter (96) and Gage Oien (98) each broke 100 for the Beavers.
West Liberty was next in 11th with a 405, led by Colin Cassidy (97), Ty Jones (98) and Shane Elder (99).
Mediapolis 197, Louisa-Muscatine 199: Xander Bieri posted a dual-best 42, but Mediapolis edged L-M thanks to having four golfers shoot 51 or better.
Morgan Nowak shot a 50 for the Falcons and Gavin Hunt (52) and Dalton Eagle (55) complete the scoring for L-M.
Girls golf
Wilton 222, Iowa City Regina 229: Depth was the name of the game Tuesday as Wilton had six golfers break 60 in a dual meet against Regina at Wahkonsa Country Club.
Joann Martin led Wilton with a 53, three shots behind the 50 shot by Regina medalist Leah Zimmerman. The Beavers, however, made up that gap thanks to a 54 from Ava Barrett, a 57 from Ryleigh Stevens and 58s from Zoe BArrett and Josie Said. Lexi Walker added a 59.
New London 198, Wapello 305: New London had two golfers break 50, including a 42 from medalist Taylor Phillips, in beating Wapello Tuesday.
Liby Shafer shot a 67 to lead Wapello and Dakota Griffin added a 68.
Louisa-Muscatine 235, Mediapolis 265: Led by a 49 by medalist Madison Bieri, L-M beat Mediapolis by 30 shots at Heritage Oaks Tuesday.
The Falcons' Jersey Lessenger shot a 55 for the dual's second-best score.