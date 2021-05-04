Prep report: Durant finishes fourth at RVC boys golf meet

Boys golf

Durant takes fourth at RVC meet: Led by honorable mention all-conference performances from Ethan Gast and Koby Paulsen, Durant took fourth at Tuesday's River Valley Conference meet.

The Wildcats totaled 371, 13 shots behind third-place Tipton. West Branch won with a 325.

Gast (90) and Paulsen (91) were among those chasing medlist Bob Ryan of Tipton, who claimed the honors with a 76.

Cooper Huston and Collier Rockrow each shot a 95 to finish the scoring for Durant.

Wilton finished 10th with a 401. Josh Hunter (96) and Gage Oien (98) each broke 100 for the Beavers.

West Liberty was next in 11th with a 405, led by Colin Cassidy (97), Ty Jones (98) and Shane Elder (99).

Mediapolis 197, Louisa-Muscatine 199: Xander Bieri posted a dual-best 42, but Mediapolis edged L-M thanks to having four golfers shoot 51 or better.

Morgan Nowak shot a 50 for the Falcons and Gavin Hunt (52) and Dalton Eagle (55) complete the scoring for L-M.

Girls golf