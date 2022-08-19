PREP REPORT: MHS golfers struggle at Warrior Invitational

GALENA, Ill. — The Muscatine High School boys golf team faced a tough field and even tougher course Thursday at Eagle Ridge's South Course in Galena, Ill., as the Muskies finished at the bottom of an 18-team field.

Muscatine's team score ended at 404 over 18 holes at the Warrior Invitational, hosted by Cedar Rapids Washington.

At the meet which featured teams from both Iowa and Illinois, Galena finished a spot above Muscatine at 17th with a 384 team score.

At the top end, Cedar Falls won the event by posting a 307. Indianola was second (311) and Cedar Rapids Prairie third (315).

Of the four Mississippi Athletic Conference teams in attendance, Pleasant Valley finished with the best score (325) and took ninth. North Scott (331) was 10th and Bettendorf (335) tied for 11th.

Individually, Prairie's Tanner Wachtl shot a low score of 70 to finish as medalist. Preston Bily of Indianola was runner-up by turning in a card of 72, beating Dubuque Wahlert's Ben Dolter on a cardback tie-breaker.

Muscatine was paced by Michael Henderson's 89.

The senior shot a 45 over the front-9 and bettered that score by a stroke over the final nine holes.

Henderson was followed by Nathan Sharar's 95. Sam Emmert finished at 107 and Noah Jones 113 for scores that counted toward the team final.

"It was another big course but much more tree-lined," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "Our struggles with shot accuracy were amplified (because of that).

"Not one of our starters saw the course until we got here. We have (Friday and Saturday) off before we're back it on Monday in Dubuque."

The Muskies will be at Thunder Hills to start the week at the Bobcat Invitational against an 11-team field hosted by Western Dubuque.