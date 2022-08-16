PREP REPORT: Muskie golfers finish 10th

RIVERSIDE — The Muscatine High School boys golf team found the 10-team field at the Iowa City West Invitational on Monday to be quite competitive.

The Muskies finished last in the 10-team field at Blue Top Ridge with a score of 405.

Johnston was the meet with a score of 297 with Pleasant Valley (300) and Iowa City Liberty (322) finishing in the top three.

PV's Owen Wright and Johnston's Owen Howe tied for the best individual finish as each shot a 71 18-hole round.

Muscatine's best card was turned in by senior Michael Henderson, who shot a 90. He finished 45th overall.

Senior Nathan Sharar ended the day with a round of 97 for 50th.

Sam Emmert (105) and Hunter Holmes (113) also posted rounds that counted toward the team's final tally.

After Wright and Howe tied atop the leaderboard, Burlington's Mateo Rascon went for a 72 while Central DeWitt's Carter Drury and Johnston's Andrew Johannsen each shot a 74 to tie for 74.

"I knew it was going to be a tough test," said Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz. "It prove me correct. We had four golfers playing the course for the first time and it's a big course coming from the tight confines of (the Muskies' home course) Geneva.

"Proud of how the boys hung in there. (We) need to develop some more leaders at the top (of the lineup) to be positive influences on the rest of the team."