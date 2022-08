Boys golf

Henderson leads Muskies at invite: Michael Henderson shot a 90 to lead Muscatine at the Trojan Invite Monday at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa.

The Muskies finished 10th with a team score of 405. Nathan Sharar shot a 97, while Sam Emmert fired a 105 and Hunter Holmes a 113 to round out the team scoring.

Johnston won the meet with a team score of 297, while Pleasant Valley's Owen Wright was the meet medalist with a score of 71.