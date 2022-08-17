PREP REPORT: Muskies making strides, take 9th at Lancer Invite

LONG GROVE — The Muscatine High School boys golf team made positive steps Wednesday at the Lancer Invite at Glynn's Creek Golf Course.

The Muskies finished in ninth place with a score of 365, by far the team's best outing after shooting 392 and 405 over the first two meets of the season.

Johnston was the top team in attendance, winning with a score of 297. Pleasant Valley was runner-up with a 299 and Dubuque Wahlert third (305).

Assumption's Keaton Thissen and Johnston's Tyler Hermann both shot 70s over 18 holes, though Thissen was named medalist through a card-back.

Senior Michael Henderson led Muscatine with a 80. Henderson had one of the best back-9 performances with a 38.

Senior Nathan Sharar posted a sub-90 score and classmate Sam Emmert shot a 94 while Noah Jones rounded out the scorecard with a 102.

"I'm really happy to see big improvements today," Henderson said. "That's all we can ask for. Being over 400 on Monday and dropping down to 365 is a big step. We're trying to hold on until we get a break in the schedule so we can get some practice in. That what's our team needs."