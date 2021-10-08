Gustison's five scores lead complete Wapello effort in big win over Alburnett

"We feel we can compete with anybody," the Wapello quarterback said. "This win is huge for us going into the playoffs coming up. We're just looking forward to building off of this."

Parsons and Griffin were two of the 11 seniors recognized prior to the game. Griffin ended with 61 yards receiving on seven catches.

"Our line is improving every week, receivers are getting better at route-running, I'm just getting more comfortable as a quarterback," said Tade Parsons.

Alburnett's Osborn would add the second Pirate touchdown when he was on the receiving end of a 42-yard pass from quarterback Connor Rock with 2 ½ minutes left in the second and Wapello up 28-12.

Rock left early in the game injured and was replaced by backup Neighbor, who finished 9 of 13 for 86 yards. Rock would come back in and finish 5 of 16 for 62 yards.

Gustison's fourth score from 65 yards out came just seconds later to knock the wind out of the Pirates' sails. His fifth trip to the end zone came on a one-yard run with just over three minutes left in the third and stood as the final points of the night after Daniel Perez missed his only point after attempt of seven tries.