Hagen, Beavers turning offseason work into wins

WILTON — Gage Hagen has seen how far the Wilton baseball team can go.
Now he wants to experience it for himself.
The senior infielder had to suffer through the COVID-19 shortened season of last year when the Beavers went through an extraordinary roster turnover and finished 5-8-1.
It came on the heels of a core group that graduated that led Wilton to its last appearance at the Class 2A state tournament in 2018.
With such a young and inexperienced group, the key to Wilton’s 7-2 start this season might have been a prodcutive offseason.
With limited interaction between coaches and players, Wilton was as affected by the restrictions brought on by the virus as any. The team had to replace 10 starters with players left to get ready for their first varsity season largely on their own.
"Going into last season, they didn't get that offseason work," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "This year, the guys really bought in and came in, put a lot of time in, and along with the pitchers, they put their work in. It's been good. Gage was one of the leaders."
Hagen and the Beavers had a better idea of how to prepare for a varsity season independently.
“We had a whole offseason,” Hagen said. “That was very (important). We got in the cages and it shows. We’re hitting the ball better now.
“It’s a long game and you have to do the right thing when it comes your time. It’s very pitch by pitch.”
After starting the season with two losses to Durant, Wilton has rattled off seven straight wins and Hagen is leading the team in at-bats (21), runs (11) and tied with sophomore Aidan Walker for the team high in hits (7).
"Obviously, playing a rival right out of the gate and a team that went to state, it was tough, especially going to their place," Souhrada said. "We kind of gave up the second game, we were up 3-1, but we worked hard and now have won seven in a row. I'm proud of that.
"We have work ahead of us. But getting that confidence was big for our guys and that should continue to grow."
Hagen also ranks among the best Beavers in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.440) and slugging percentage (.429).
"He's playing excellent defense while also being big at the plate," Souhrada said. "Last year, he struggled a little bit at the plate. Right now, he's doing great job of putting the ball in play, getting on base for us and scoring runs.
"It starts with our pitching and defense. If we can score five, six runs, it makes it a lot easier. We've been doing that pretty successfully the last few weeks. And (offensively), it starts with Gage at the top of the lineup, he's been doing a great job."
It’s been quite a jump in production for not only Hagen, but the entire Beavers roster.
Last season, Hagen hit .237 across 57 at-bats. Likewise, Walker scored nine runs while going the whole season without an at-bat as he was mainly utilized as a pinch runner.
As a team, Wilton hit a meager .220 last season. Only Jackson Hull had a batting average over .300. Hull hit .378 as a junior and is continuing that pace this season at .368.
This season, the Beavers are hitting .278 so far.
“Our hitting has gotten a lot better,” Hagen said. “It was not good last year.”
However, with the improvement of Hagen and others around him, Hull has already driven in nearly as many runs this season as he did last season, with nine so far in 2021 to 10 during the 2020 season.
And as a senior, Hagen is relishing the opportunity to be a team leader for the storied program.
“I enjoy (being a team leader)," Hagen said. “I’m glad we’re having a seven-game win streak. I just hope we can keep going, keep rolling with it … We still need to be better on defense, and when we make errors, just lift each other up. We’ve been better at that (this season).
“I love my teammates, they’re all good guys and we all love to play hard. When our energy gets up, that’s when we have fun.”