Hagen, Beavers turning offseason work into wins

“It’s a long game and you have to do the right thing when it comes your time. It’s very pitch by pitch.”

After starting the season with two losses to Durant, Wilton has rattled off seven straight wins and Hagen is leading the team in at-bats (21), runs (11) and tied with sophomore Aidan Walker for the team high in hits (7).

"Obviously, playing a rival right out of the gate and a team that went to state, it was tough, especially going to their place," Souhrada said. "We kind of gave up the second game, we were up 3-1, but we worked hard and now have won seven in a row. I'm proud of that.

"We have work ahead of us. But getting that confidence was big for our guys and that should continue to grow."

Hagen also ranks among the best Beavers in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.440) and slugging percentage (.429).

"He's playing excellent defense while also being big at the plate," Souhrada said. "Last year, he struggled a little bit at the plate. Right now, he's doing great job of putting the ball in play, getting on base for us and scoring runs.