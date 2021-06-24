Hall sisters, Comets cruise past Cascade

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty softball team posed questions Cascade couldn't answer Thursday evening.
And many of the problems that faced the Cougars came in the form the Comets' three Hall sisters.
Sailor Hall ended the game 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored while sailing through four shutout innings in the circle for Class 3A ninth-ranked West Liberty in the Comets’ 5-1 win over Cascade at West Liberty Elementary School in a River Valley Conference cross-division game.
The junior hitting out of the second spot in the Comet lineup was sandwiched between sisters Pearson and Finley, as usual.
“People are always like ‘Oh, that’s so cool you guys are 1-2-3 (in the order),” Sailor Hall said. “And it is, it’s special being able to go right after each other in the lineup.”
Pearson, an eighth-grader, led off the bottom of the first with a base hit up the middle while facing a full count. Sailor followed with a double and both scored on a base hit by Janey Gingerich.
"(The Halls) kind of feed off of each other," West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. "It's nice to see them (do well) ... If one does something good, the others want to follow and do the same thing.
"They all have a different quality about them, so it really works well for our team."
In the fifth, Sailor singled and sophomore Finley followed with a double. Gingerich then grounded to short to bring in Sailor. A Cascade throwing error scored Finley.
“Sometimes I don’t like following (my sisters) up (in the order),” said Finley Hall. “If they’re doing well, it can be a little intimidating, but being the top three (batters in the lineup) is fun for us, we get to cheer each other on.”
Cascade was able to get baserunners in all but one inning, but the versatile Comet defense played error-free defense to hold the Cougars to the one late score.
“All of our players are like utility players,” said Finley Hall. “(Coach Libby) can throw any of us anywhere and we can play just as well as we usually do.”
West Liberty (15-5) also got some production from the bottom of the order, when the Comets’ ninth hitter, eighth-grader Ady Bell, found a gap in the outfield for a double to bring in pinch-runner Sophie Buysse, who was on the base paths for Rylee Goodale after Goodale walked.
The senior Gingerich replaced Sailor Hall in the circle in the fifth inning and closed the door on the Cougars (14-13), though Cascade (14-13) would score a run in the bottom of the seventh when Julia Ludwig doubled and scored on a triple by Claudia Noonan.
"We're going to play so many games here in the next 10 days, that I don't want any of them to over-throw in any one game," Libby said. "It's nice to be able to start Sailor and bring in Janey or vice versa. Ultimately, they can both throw three or four innings and feel like it's not much of an outing."
Ludwig and Noonan combined for six of the Cougars’ seven hits.
Noonan, a freshman, was 3 for 4. She reached her final three times at bat after striking out against Sailor Hall to start the game.
Sailor tallied three strikeouts in her four innings of work, bringing her season total to 78 while earning the win, putting her season record at 8-4. She came into the game ranked second in the River Valley Conference South Division, behind Regina Catholic’s Emma Nibaur, who entered Thursday with 85.
“I think it’s just the trust everyone has in our team,” Sailor Hall said. “It’s so easy for me to go up there and pitch when I completely trust the team behind me. They’re making the season so enjoyable, we’re all just playing for each other and playing loose.
“We’re confident, we have a couple good games coming up this weekend that I think will really prepare us going forward.”
The Comets are 10-4 in the RVC South, behind Wilton (17-3, 11-0 RVC South) and the Regals (12-6, 9-2 RVC South).
With the loss, Cascade dropped to 9-5 in the RVC North.
West Liberty’s next set of games will come Friday to kick off a two-day tournament at Clear Creek-Amana. The Comets’ opening game will be at 9:30 against RVC South rival Regina.
West Liberty has won eight of its last 10 games, but with Regina being the only team to interrupt the win streak by sweeping a doubleheader against West Liberty 10 days ago.
Thursday also brought the release of the postseason pairings, where West Liberty will take on Mid-Prairie in the first round of the 3A playoffs on July 6. The Comets will be the second seed in the bracket of top-seeded West Burlington.
“I feel like once we’ve gotten more into the season, we’ve started to play more as a team,” Finley Hall said. “We’re just more connected.”