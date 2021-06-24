Hall sisters, Comets cruise past Cascade

In the fifth, Sailor singled and sophomore Finley followed with a double. Gingerich then grounded to short to bring in Sailor. A Cascade throwing error scored Finley.

“Sometimes I don’t like following (my sisters) up (in the order),” said Finley Hall. “If they’re doing well, it can be a little intimidating, but being the top three (batters in the lineup) is fun for us, we get to cheer each other on.”

Cascade was able to get baserunners in all but one inning, but the versatile Comet defense played error-free defense to hold the Cougars to the one late score.

“All of our players are like utility players,” said Finley Hall. “(Coach Libby) can throw any of us anywhere and we can play just as well as we usually do.”

West Liberty (15-5) also got some production from the bottom of the order, when the Comets’ ninth hitter, eighth-grader Ady Bell, found a gap in the outfield for a double to bring in pinch-runner Sophie Buysse, who was on the base paths for Rylee Goodale after Goodale walked.

The senior Gingerich replaced Sailor Hall in the circle in the fifth inning and closed the door on the Cougars (14-13), though Cascade (14-13) would score a run in the bottom of the seventh when Julia Ludwig doubled and scored on a triple by Claudia Noonan.