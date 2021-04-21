Han's rapid growth propels Comet freshman to Drake Relays

She also spotted a bit of an opportunity in the high jump, specifically.

"Not a lot people do it," Han said. "It's just cool to be one of the people that can do it well and wants to do it because there's a lot of track meets you see girls don't want to do it. Being one of few who does it, it's nice to have people see that and compliment you on how you do.

"It's very exciting to do, it's a little nerve-racking, but over the few jumps you get, you want to compete and do a lot better than everyone else, as you do in every sport. But after you slowly get better and better, that just pushes you more. You always want to get that better jump. You're always trying out-jump the competition."

Especially in such a short period of time after not being able to compete at all as an eighth-grader due to the season's cancellation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's the scary thing," Hart said. "We lived it two years ago with Macy, it's like 'Shoot, where do we go from here?'"

But with no high jump competition, Han stayed active.

"Over the course of the year where I didn't have any track, I did volleyball, which helped my vertical," the Drake qualifier said.