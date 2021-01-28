Harris' clutch triple helps lift North girls over Muscatine

Muskies forward Madison Petersen helped her team gain an eight-point lead at one point in the first half, making her first five shots en route to a game-high 17 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

North coach Paul Rucker praised Orvis and a prepared Muskies squad after his team’s comeback win.

“Every time we play, it is exactly like this,” Rucker said. “It’s awesome to compete against that because it forces us to try to bring the best in us. There were times in the game when we had lapses, but then I thought at the end our kids did a good job of communicating with each other and loving on each other a little bit, and pulled it through.”

Rucker said his team, and Harris, handled the late-game pressure when it mattered most.

“I had a feeling when it rolled to her,” Rucker said of the pass to Harris. “If you are open and in rhythm, everyone has the green light. … She had a lot of confidence in herself and when it left her hand, it looked good. Just really proud of her to stand up. A lot of people don’t want that position.”

The confidence her coach has in his players translates to Harris’ own flow as a shooter.